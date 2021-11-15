ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

German coalition talks going ‘very, very well’ says chancellor-in-waiting Scholz

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz, who is in talks to form a three-way ruling coalition with the pro-spending Greens and the fiscally more prudent Free Democrats, said on Monday that negotiations were going very well. Speaking at a dinner event...

kelo.com

Related
kelo.com

Germany’s Merkel urged Lukashenko to accept UN, EU aid for migrants – spokesperson

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke again with Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday, stressing the need to let the United Nations and the European Commission provide aid to migrants stranded at Belarus’s border with Poland. “Chancellor Merkel spoke again with Mr Lukashenko,” her spokesperson wrote on Twitter. “She...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
kelo.com

Poland faces months of migration pressure from Belarus, minister says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus will last months, the Polish defence minister said on Wednesday, as several thousand migrants remained stranded on the EU’s eastern frontier in what the bloc calls a deliberate blackmail campaign by Minsk. Nine Polish service members were injured on Tuesday...
IMMIGRATION
kelo.com

Romania’s ruling Liberals, rival leftists to rotate premiers in potential cabinet

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania’s ruling Liberals and their former rivals the leftist Social Democrats will rotate prime ministers in a potential coalition government, party leaders agreed late on Tuesday, but negotiations continued, extending a policy deadlock. Political infighting has left the European Union state with a caretaker government while energy...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
CBS News

Belarus-Poland border standoff fuels migrant influx, and fear of a new crisis in Germany

Berlin — Germany has seen a rapid influx in recent months of migrants and refugees entering the country from Poland. The migrants got into Poland — and onto European Union soil — by braving a trek through frigid forests along that country's border with Belarus. They are among thousands of people caught up in what the EU considers a concerted effort by Belarus' authoritarian leader to use immigration as a weapon in a standoff over sanctions and human rights.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Reuters#Greens#Free Democrats#Sueddeutsche Zeitung#Social Democrats#Fdp#European Union
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Munich’s Christmas market cancelled for 2021 amid Covid spike

Munich authorities have announced that the city’s historic Christmas market, the Christkindlmarkt, will be cancelled for the second year in a row due to the country’s surge in Covid cases.Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter called it “bitter news”, saying: “the extreme situation in our hospitals and exponentially rising infection rates leave me no other choice."The market had been due to open on 22 November and run until 24 December.It is one of the country’s oldest markets of its kind, first recorded as far back as 1310.The statement said Munich authorities had taken the decision “following consultations with the crisis team for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Pull US forces if Germany pulls nuclear weapons support

If Germany withdraws active support for NATO's nuclear deterrence, the United States should relocate most of the 35,000 U.S. military personnel in Germany to other NATO member states. President Joe Biden is loath to criticize Germany's disinterest in being a reliable ally. Still, the relocation may soon become inevitable. Consider...
MILITARY
CNBC

The world is worried Putin is about to invade Ukraine. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
POLITICS
WEKU

Here's what it's like for migrants trapped between Belarus and Poland

For months, the government of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has accelerated the number of visas it grants migrants seeking refuge from war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and beyond. But the visas aren't being issued with the intention of letting the migrants stay in Belarus. Officials in...
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

Hungary staying in the EU will cause more problems than leaving

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's announcement that he aims to reform the European Union from within will be greeted with alarm by some Western European nations tired of the problems he is constantly causing them. Orban has made it clear that his country does not want to leave the European Union...
POLITICS
Reuters

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European...
POLITICS
kelo.com

Ukraine, Britain say they are not trying to undermine or encircle Russia

KYIV (Reuters) – The defence ministers of Ukraine and Britain on Wednesday said they were not trying to encircle or undermine Russia but were committed to Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine’s borders. Moscow in turn accused Ukraine, the United...
POLITICS

