The other day I received a letter from Matt Popoli, “Global Head of Insurance Solutions, Bain Capital”. Never met the man or indeed anyone from Bain Capital. A big American private equity firm, it is. Nice of him to write, and of course he was looking for my vote as a member of the Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society, a mutual – LV, or “LV=”, as it’s absurdly rebranded itself for marketing purposes. It came as part of a big pack sent from LV about Bain’s offer for our society. It seems to me that there’s an awful lot of propaganda...

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO