ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

China Telecom U.S. unit asks court to block U.S. FCC action

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – China Telecom’s U.S. subsidiary on Monday asked a U.S. appeals court to block the decision of the Federal Communications Commission to...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Taiwan opens office in Lithuania, brushing aside China opposition

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania on Thursday in a diplomatic breakthrough for the Chinese-claimed island, brushing aside Beijing’s strong opposition to the move. China demanded in August that the Baltic state withdraw its ambassador to Beijing and said it would recall China’s envoy in...
FOREIGN POLICY
94.1 Duke FM

U.S. FCC chief confident 5G wireless dispute can be resolved

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel said Thursday she is confident questions raised about the impact of planned use of spectrum for 5G wireless communications on aviation safety can be resolved. “You asked if I have confidence in our ability to resolve these issues with mitigation. The...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Rubio blocks nominee for U.S. ambassador to China

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has blocked a confirmation vote for President Biden‘s nominee to be ambassador to China over concerns the Biden administration is reverting to conciliatory policies toward Beijing. Nicholas Burns, the nominee, is a European expert and career diplomat was picked for the key ambassadorial slot by...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
whtc.com

Dispute over China tech measure delays vote on massive U.S. defense bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate delayed a procedural vote on a $750 billion annual defense policy bill on Wednesday as members of Congress argued over plans to attach it to legislation to boost U.S. technology competitiveness with China. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a morning procedural vote...
FOREIGN POLICY
whtc.com

Canada to drop PCR COVID-19 test for some returning travelers -source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada is set to announce on Friday that it is no longer obliging Canadian travelers returning from short foreign trips to take expensive molecular COVID-19 tests, a government source said on Wednesday. The travel industry complains that the requirement to take PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, the most...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block U#China Telecom U S#Reuters#China Telecom#China Telecom Americas#Chinese#The U S Appeals Court
AFP

US, China agree to ease restrictions on journalist visas

The United States and China have agreed to ease restrictions on journalist visas shortly after a long-awaited virtual summit between its two leaders, with Beijing on Wednesday calling the move a "hard-won" achievement. Washington regularly denounces the deterioration in China's treatment of US media members, and has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil that have been accused of being Beijing's propaganda organs. In 2020, Beijing expelled Americans working for several major newspapers such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal as tensions soared between the two countries. But in the wake of a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, officials from both countries said they had agreed to allow new journalist visas to be issued.
FOREIGN POLICY
mix929.com

U.S. aviation regulator in talks with telecom industry over 5G dispute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it is in direct talks with the telecom industry about its aviation safety concerns involving the planned use of spectrum for 5G wireless communications. “We are having very productive discussions and we will figure this out,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Country
China
ZDNet

China Telecom requests court to overturn US ban: Report

China Telecom has reportedly gone to court in a bid to reverse the United States Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to revoke the company's authorisation to operate in the country. The FCC issued an order for China Telecom to stop providing domestic and international services in late October in response...
CONGRESS & COURTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China, U.S. issue joint declaration on enhancing climate action

Noting that they have further recognize the seriousness and urgency of the climate crisis, the two countries said in the declaration that they are committed to tackling the crisis through their respective accelerated actions in the critical decade of the 2020s, as well as through cooperation in multilateral processes, including the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) process, to avoid catastrophic impacts.
CHINA
wibqam.com

U.S. Senate panel to hold Nov 17 hearing on Biden FCC pick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee plans to hold a Nov. 17 confirmation hearing for a new term for Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, but will not immediately move forward with a hearing for another nominee, officials told Reuters. Late last month, Biden nominated Rosenworcel for a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
whtc.com

U.S. lawmakers weigh tax credit for soybean oil-based aviation fuel

(Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers are weighing a bill that would allow soybean oil-based jet fuel to qualify for an unprecedented tax credit, a win for biofuel producers and a blow to environmental groups that say crop-based materials undermine the benefits of making greener fuels. The White House has set ambitious...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy