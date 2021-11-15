ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Status of Case No. 21 PB 2987, John Catanzara (Updated on 11/16/2021)

 8 days ago

At today's hearing of Police Board Case No. 21 PB 2987, Police Officer John Catanzara stated on the record that he plans to retire from his position with the Chicago Police Department on November 16, 2021. In light of this announcement, the hearing officer scheduled a status hearing for 11:00am on Tuesday, November 16, via audio conference. The status hearing is open to the public; to listen to the status hearing, dial 408-418-9388, enter access code 962 181 026#.

If Officer Catanzara resigns on November 16, the hearing on the charges before the Police Board will not continue. Once an officer resigns from the Chicago Police Department, under the Municipal Code the Police Board no longer has jurisdiction to take disciplinary action.

Update on November 16, 2021

At this morning's status hearing, the attorney for Respondent John Catanzara reported that he retired from his position with the Chicago Police Department, effective today. The Superintendent's attorney then moved to withdraw the charges without prejudice. The Police Board's consideration of this motion will be on the agenda for the Board's November 18 public meeting at 7:30pm.

