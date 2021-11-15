ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints must be better offensively in first half to halt losing skid

By Robert Mattox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints came up just short for a second week in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans. Despite coming into the game wounded, with no Alvin Kamara, the Saints battled and almost pulled off a late-game win. However, like the previous week against the Falcons, a slow start doomed the...

