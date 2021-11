Adele One Night Only might only be airing on CBS one night, but the special will be available to watch again after Sunday. The special debuts on CBS Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. It will also be available to stream on-demand on the ViacomCBS streaming platform Paramount+. Adele performed several of her biggest hits for the show, as well as new songs from her upcoming album 30. She also sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is featured in the special.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO