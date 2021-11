On Wednesday, the Georgia General Assembly convened for a special legislative session. Article V, Section II, Paragraph VII of the Georgia Constitution grants the governor the power to convene a special session of the General Assembly, and my colleagues and I were called into this special session following the arrival of 2020 U.S. Census data. During this special session, the General Assembly is responsible for adopting legislation that would redraw and update our state’s legislative and congressional maps based on the new census data.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO