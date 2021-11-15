ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview of Jessop’s Journal episode 5 – the positive power of music and motion

By Douglas Jessop
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

( DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL ) Welcome to the preview of Jessop’s Journal as seen on ABC4 Sunday mornings at 10 and online at JessopsJournal.com

In this episode we visit with a dancer that has a powerful story of overcoming adversity – Ashleigh Di Lello.

The positive power of music is universal. One of this episodes guests uses that talent at the first school in the U.S. for the visually impaired – Elena Cruz. And yes, she is also our musical guest.

Later in the show, we visit with a little boy has a song in his heart – the inspirational story of Gerold and music therapy.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop's Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don't normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

You can also see my positive business profiles called "Utah Success Stories" every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m.

Stories have power. They help us understand each other. With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop , ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is a collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Storie s made possible by the generous support of Tatt2Away, XLEAR, Ogden’s Own Distillery , Millcreek Gardens and LIFE Never Boring.

Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story.
