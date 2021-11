Stuff breaks. We’ve learned that in the three years since we started the RV journey. In Albuquerque, we recently checked in for yet another repair at Camping World. It was a nice break to get out of the rig and into a lovely hotel room at the iconic El Vado on Historic Route 66. This landmark first opened in 1937, greeting early road-trippers. Back then, it was known as an “auto court.”

