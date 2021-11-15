Choose From More Than 40 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Unlimited Pies In Nevada
If you’re the type of person that prefers pie over cake (and will loudly proclaim pie’s superiority whenever the chance is presented), then a visit to this pie shop in Nevada should be on your to-do list. Tucked away in a Las Vegas strip mall, this bakeshop is easy to miss but it’s only a matter of time before you fall in love with their massive selection of pie flavors and amazing homemade quality. Pie is their specialty, but they have all types of sweet delicacies just waiting to be devoured! Check it out:
Pie lovers rejoice! Unlimited Pies in Las Vegas is a pie paradise with more than three dozen pie flavors, plus many more delectable sweet treats. Baked fresh daily, stopping here will be the highlight of your day.
Pies Unlimited is a family-owned local business that's been serving the community's pie needs since 2002. This place definitely knows what it takes to bake a delicious, homemade quality pie. All desserts at this bakeshop are made from scratch with only the highest quality ingredients available.
Pie is the shop's specialty, and boy, do they do it well. Fruit pies, cream pies, meringue pies, seasonal pies - Pies Unlimited does it all! All pies are 9-inches and come in regular or no-sugar-added varieties.
What type of pie are you in the mood for? Apple, pumpkin, or strawberry? They've got it. Boston Cream, Key Lime, or Coconut Custard? They've got that, too. No matter your pie preference, you're bound to walk away with a pie that appeals to your personal tastes!
Pie isn't all this family-owned bakeshop does. They also offer a variety of cakes and cheesecakes. Just like the pie, these cakes exude homestyle deliciousness in every bite.
And if you don't feel like taking home an entire, 9-inch pie, you can always opt for a mini pie (or two, or three...) These 4-inch pies are perfect for satisfying that pie craving without committing to an entire regular-sized pie.
Pies Unlimited is an understated bakeshop with SO many pie flavors and amazing quality. Do yourself a favor and stop by this local pie shop for a treat - you deserve it! See the shop's full product list, current hours, and more on their website .
Have you been to this pie shop in Nevada? What’s your go-to spot for amazing, homemade quality pie? Feel free to shout out your personal favs in the comments below!
The post Choose From More Than 40 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Unlimited Pies In Nevada appeared first on Only In Your State .
Comments / 0