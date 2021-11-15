Phase 4 of the MCU is Already Being Compared to Phase 5

This is the opening text of Marvel Studios' Eternals, the latest film in Phase Four of the MCU, a great place to start when discussing the power levels of The Celestials. The Prime Celestial, Arishem (David Kaye), is said to have created the first sun, bringing light to the universe. This was before the six Singularities (the infinity stones) and the dawn of creation. The fact that one Celestial, albeit the prime one, was responsible for the dawn of creation and the birth of a universe speaks to the immense power of these beings. Since Phase Three of the MCU, there hasn't been a power put on display quite like this, not since Thanos (Josh Brolin) with the Infinity Gauntlet or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

