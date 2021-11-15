ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phase 4 of the MCU is Already Being Compared to Phase 5

By Tom Foster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s really funny about comparing the Phase 5 movies to those in Phase 4 in the MCU is that it’s like comparing oranges to apples and saying that one tastes better because it’s the sweeter fruit. The analogy might not make sense to some, but it’s a fact that from Phase...

Comments / 6

epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Move Over Tom Holland And Mark Ruffalo: Angelina Jolie Is The Latest Marvel Star To Share All The Spoilers

SPOILER WARNING: There are HUGE spoiler reveals for Eternals in this article. See the latest Marvel movie in theaters first before reading ahead. Being the star of a Marvel movie is one of the most high-profile titles an actor can be given these days... but with that comes the challenging task of protecting each film’s major developments while going on massive global press tours. Marvel stars talk to an incredible number of journalists ahead of the release of their massive movies, and while many are able to perform spoiler ninjutsu, there are a select few who have proven to be untrustworthy with all the MCU tea. The latest to join this exclusive club is Eternals’ Angelina Jolie, as fans have recently clocked.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Shares Shock at Discovering He Was “No Longer In the MCU”

Tom Holland, who has become a household name among Marvel fans as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been through the wringer from a licensing standpoint during his super hero tenure. In the summer of 2019, for example, Sony and Marvel — who share distribution and production rights...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dune Star Timothée Chalamet Replaces Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spectacular Image

Chalamet auditioned for the role of Spider-Man in the MCU. Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Timothée Chalamet to get cast in a superhero project for years now but did you know that the star of the Dune remake actually tried out for a Marvel role? Not a lot of people are aware of it but Chalamet actually auditioned to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man when the character was rebooted in 2016, something that the young actor admits he didn't come in prepared for.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Blade Star Mahershala Ali Talks About His MCU Future

Marvel's Blade star Mahershala Ali is breaking his silence on his casting as the infamous Daywalker, and his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. In a recent interview, Ali says that he is "excited to get going" on the Blade reboot, which is being directed by Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli), with a script by HBO's Watchmen TV series writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Mahershala Ali also confirmed that the film is indeed gearing up for production, stating that "We're getting there, we're getting close," when it comes to the time that he will have to suit up as Blade.
MOVIES
Polygon

How the Eternals connect to the Marvel universe

In 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 3 to a close, and the fog lifted on what Marvel planned to do next. Alongside the more earthbound Shang-Chi and the time-loopy Loki, November’s Eternals helps the mega-franchise take a major jump toward the cosmic. It’s a...
COMICS
Polygon

Who is the Marvel universe’s next Thanos?

For as long as the Marvel Cinematic Universe lasts (and probably for some time after) fans will be wondering “What happens next?” That question has only become more pressing since the release of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, when Thanos, first introduced in 2012’s Avengers, finally met his doom (twice). And now...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Eternals': How Powerful Are the Celestials, Exactly?

This is the opening text of Marvel Studios' Eternals, the latest film in Phase Four of the MCU, a great place to start when discussing the power levels of The Celestials. The Prime Celestial, Arishem (David Kaye), is said to have created the first sun, bringing light to the universe. This was before the six Singularities (the infinity stones) and the dawn of creation. The fact that one Celestial, albeit the prime one, was responsible for the dawn of creation and the birth of a universe speaks to the immense power of these beings. Since Phase Three of the MCU, there hasn't been a power put on display quite like this, not since Thanos (Josh Brolin) with the Infinity Gauntlet or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Fans & Tom Holland Are LOSING It Over Marvel’s Latest Tweet

Today, after weeks of online speculation that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures would be dropping the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer any minute, there is finally confirmation that fans will get their second look at the conclusion of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy tomorrow, November 16, 2021. Marvel’s Tweet reads:
MOVIES
Collider

Mahershala Ali Talks Joining the MCU as Blade and That Cameo

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Eternals. Sitting down with Empire, Mahershala Ali has opened up about his experience playing the iconic half-vampire hunter Blade for the first time in the MCU and what being a part of it means to him. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, producer Kevin Feige announced that two-time Oscar winner Ali would be joining the Marvel Studios machine to star in the upcoming Blade movie — and the daywalker has finally made his MCU debut.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Newly Leaked Photos From SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Seem To Confirm Some Big Rumors

Obviously, the rumors that these photos address are the ones involving Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield showing up as their versions of Spider-Man. Well, these images show just that. I’m not going to share them on the site, if you you want to see them you can check them out here. Oh yeah, another one of those photos features Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, which was also rumored.
MOVIES
Inverse

She-Hulk leaks answer Shang Chi’s biggest mystery

Marvel’s TV universe is reaching new heights. After spending all of 2021 exploring existing characters like Wanda Maximoff, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, things are getting even more exciting with shows introducing new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most anticipated upcoming shows is She-Hulk,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk: What's Up With Hulk's Arm?

After years of being in the works, Marvel Studios unveiled the first official look at She-Hulk on Friday, as part of the Disney+ Day anniversary event. The live-action series will introduce Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was previously confirmed that her comic-accurate cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), would factor into the proceedings. The first She-Hulk footage showcased a bit of their dynamic — and raised a number of questions in the process. Banner could be seen multiple times throughout the footage — both in "Smart Hulk" form, giving Jen background on her new powers, and as a human in what appears to be a delightfully-meta retro advertisement for Jen's law practice.
COMICS
ComicBook

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Reveals She Had to Cut Two Marvel Characters From the Film

Not only is the upcoming Eternals going to change how we look at the on-screen history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this point, but it will also mark the biggest debuting roster of heroes in the franchise's history. 10 brand new heroes are coming to the MCU with the arrival of Eternals this weekend, not to mention the arrival of Dane Whitman, who could be taking up the mantle of Black Knight in the future. Even without Dane becoming a hero in this movie, 10 super-powered beings in one film is a lot, but there was actually a version of the script that had even more.
MOVIES

