Music City Roots Organizers Exit Partnership With The Roots Barn

Riverhawk 2021: A Satisfying Sampler of Roots Music. Like many of the smaller roots-oriented music festivals, Riverhawk has a large group of dedicated attendees who consider themselves part of a family. People have been RV-ing or setting up tents at the Sertoma Youth Ranch facility near Brooksville, Florida, for decades to see a diverse group of roots musicians, many of them from Florida. It’s a family-friendly affair with organized activities for kids in the Youth Pavilion, and it’s especially dog-friendly, with a mutt parade with great doggy costumes. It’s always an enjoyable festival (this was my third time), in part because of the collective-like atmosphere. Lots of spontaneous acoustic jams in the camping area, old friend reunions, and people willing to help with problems that arise. It’s a friendly and cheerful place to be for a few days.
