Monday Night Football DFS Preview: Rams at 49ers

By Brian Buckey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball fans get an exciting matchup for Monday Night Football when the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams visit the 3-5 San Francisco 49ers. The Rams offense sputtered against the Tennessee Titans last week and the 49ers have struggled to put things together recently. But there is plenty of firepower on both teams...

