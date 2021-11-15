Monday Night Football DFS Preview: Rams at 49ers

Brandon Bolden, Jonnu Smith Remain Limited Tuesday. New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (hip) and tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder) were limited participants in Tuesday's practice. Bolden and J.J. Taylor served as change-of-pace options behind rookie Rhamondre Stevenson in the Week 10 win over the Cleveland Browns while Damien Harris (concussion) was out. The veteran running back logged 27% of the offensive snaps and racked up 70 total yards of scrimmage in Sunday's win. Harris returned to practice Tuesday and is trending in the right direction toward suiting up for Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. The 31-year-old is in the RB4 conversation if Harris is ruled out. Smith missed Week 10 due to a shoulder injury. He's logged back-to-back limited practices and could return for Thursday's game. Smith is low-end TE2 if active Thursday as Hunter Henry is the Patriots' primary tight end after catching seven touchdowns over his last seven games.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO