ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Kentwood Police Chief retires after 34 years with the department

By Julie Dunmire
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVYI9_0cxcksQk00

After 34 years with the Kentwood Police Department, 2 as Police Chief, Richard Roberts is retiring.

“There comes a time when you feel someone else is ready to take over,” Chief Roberts said.

Roberts says he's confident in the current leaders at the department and is ready to pass the baton. He says, however, the sentiment he had when becoming an officer: caring for the community, remains.

“My value was I wanted to do something for the community. I wanted to serve the community. In all the hiring we are doing, actually, we’re finding those values and interests remain the same.” Roberts said.

His last day is December 10.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentwood, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Kentwood, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy