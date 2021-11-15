ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triumph Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

BERWYN, PA — Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) recently reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022, which ended September 30, 2021. Operating income of $16.5 million with operating margin of 5%; adjusted operating income of $28.0 million with adjusted operating margin of 8%. Net loss of...

MyChesCo

Radian Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

WAYNE, PA — Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced that the company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.14 per share, payable December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 22, 2021. Radian Group Inc. provided products and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Results

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBIP), the holding company for Prudential Bank, reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.26 per basic and $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $548,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter in fiscal 2020. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $7.8 million, or $0.98 per basic and diluted share as compared to $9.6 million, or $1.12 per basic and diluted share, for fiscal 2020. Fiscal year 2020 included significant gains on sales of investment securities available for sale.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update, Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

RADNOR, PA — Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) recently provided an update on its clinical and regulatory development activities and reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. “The third quarter provided steady progress across the wide breadth of our clinical programs and commercialization planning efforts....
INDUSTRY
WRBI Radio

Hillenbrand announces fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results

BATESVILLE, IN — Hillenbrand, Inc. reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2021. “Fiscal 2021 was a great year for Hillenbrand, as we achieved record levels for order intake, revenue, earnings, and cash flow,” said Joe Raver, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand. “I am proud of the resiliency and dedication of our associates, as they executed at a high level throughout the year in the face of significant inflation, global supply chain disruptions, labor market shortages, and the continued impact from COVID-19. In addition to our strong operating results, we streamlined our portfolio through the divestitures of Red Valve, ABEL, and, in October, TerraSource Global. We exceeded our integration synergy targets for the year and remain on track to deliver our year-three run-rate synergy goal of $75 million. With a healthy balance sheet and strong backlog, I believe Hillenbrand is well positioned for growth in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
State
Pennsylvania State
MarketWatch

Walmart raises full-year earnings guidance

Walmart Inc. stock rose 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail giant raised its full-year earnings guidance, the third consecutive quarter it has done so. Net income totaled $3.11 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $5.14 billion, or $1.80 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.40. Revenue of $140.53 billion was up from $134.71 billion last year and also beat the FactSet consensus of $135.43 billion. U.S. e-commerce sales were up 8% year-over-year, and have grown 87% on a two-year basis. Walmart international sales fell 20.1% to $23.6 billion, impacted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Forian Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA), a provider of technology, analytics and science-driven data solutions for the healthcare and cannabis industries, announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Revenue for the quarter was approximately $5 million, an increase of $4.8 million versus the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Market Monitor Finds PJM Wholesale Electricity Markets Competitive

EAGLEVILLE, PA — PJM Interconnection’s wholesale electric energy market produced competitive results during the first nine months of 2021, according to the 2021 Quarterly State of the Market Report for PJM: January through September released recently by Monitoring Analytics, LLC, the Independent Market Monitor for PJM. The Independent Market Monitor,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Hartford Funds’ First Semi-Transparent ETF Will Target Large Cap Growth

WAYNE, PA — Hartford Funds announced the recent listing of its first actively managed, semi-transparent exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), which will be sub-advised by Wellington Management Company LLP. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (CBOE: HFGO) seeks capital appreciation and is designed to deliver consistent, high active share, large-cap growth exposure that seeks to identify growth companies ahead of the market consensus.
MARKETS
