UPDATED - Sens targeting Troy Terry! Sens '21 draft class a disaster!

 3 days ago

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. The NHL finally stepped in and postponed the Ottawa Senators' next 3 games but 4 days too late in my eyes!! The 3 games include a...

The Ducks are Getting the Troy Terry They Hoped For

Not many prospects had as much hype as Troy Terry when he made his NHL debut in late 2018. He was America's hero at the 2017 World Junior Championship in Montreal, securing the win with an incredible championship performance. Terry then finished behind Ryan Donato (six points) for the USA lead at the 2018 Olympics, playing a significant role due to the NHL sitting it out. He won NCAA titles, made league all-star teams and finished his college career with 115 points in as many games over a three-year span.
Prospect Rambling: Predicting the next Troy Terry

Fantasy hockey GMs are constantly practicing revisionist history. Ask anyone in your league I will bet they will tell you they always knew Jason Robertson was going to be elite, they were just late on the claim that saw the Calder finalist win people leagues and in some cases a keeper. Is there anything sweeter than being the one in your league to be able to say you saw it first and reap the benefits of nabbing a player right before their breakout? In fantasy sports, that’s what it’s all about.
Golden Knights Down Sens at Home

The rebuild is over, Pierre Dorion remarked heading into the season. Ten games in, with a 3-6-1 record, it’s understandable that many fans may be doubting that statement after all. Following a three game road trip, the Sens welcomed the Vegas Golden Knights for a Thursday night affair at the...
Sens drop home decision to Vegas

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 5-1 by the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre. Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 shots as he made his second straight start while Brady Tkachuk had the lone Ottawa (3-6-1) goal. Jonathan Marchessault (2), William Carrier, Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo scored for Vegas (5-5-0) while Robin Lehner made 38 saves.
Tkachuk honoured to be named Sens captain

The newest captain of the Ottawa Senators is also the youngest captain in franchise history. Brady Tkachuk was unveiled as the Sens' new captain Friday and in the process became the youngest player to ever wear the 'C' on a Senators jersey at the age of 22. "It's pretty cool,...
Bolts beat Sens in afternoon tilt

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 5-3 by the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Matt Murray made 28 saves for the Sens (3-7-1) while Connor Brown, Brady Tkachuk and Logan Shaw scored. Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta, Steven Stamkos, Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli had goals for the Lightning (6-3-2) as Brian Elliott turned aside 24 shots.
Depleted Sens Fall to Red Hot Kings

Tonight, a severely depleted Ottawa Senators team welcomed the Los Angeles Kings to town. With an incredible nine players currently in COVID protocol, the Sens roster looked much closer to an early preseason lineup than that of a team set to hit the ice in November. Nonetheless, the NHL decided the show had to go on so on it went.
Looking at the Kings’ seven-game winning streak

The Los Angeles Kings are currently riding a seven-game winning streak, which has launched them to an 8-5-1 record this season. After a really rough start to the year, where the Kings dropped six of their first seven games, it’s been a huge turnaround for the team. In the stretch, they’ve picked up wins over the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.
Valimaki Frustrated With Situation — Siri, Give Me Synonyms for “Sadness”

Before we get to the post-game review, u/Accomplished_Ad3460 on reddit found and google translated this recent article from Finnish sports publisher, Ilta-Sanomat. It’s an interview with Flames defenseman Jusso Valimaki. The 23 year old former first round draft pick is frustrated with his situation outside of the lineup. The translation isn’t perfect, but it’s worth a quick read. Comments on the situation below the quote.
Toronto tops Flames, Woll makes NHL debut; Leafs vs. Sabres

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs have been comfortable winning wide open contests with their offensive firepower, but have to get used to achieving victory in tight defensive affairs similar to how games are played in the postseason. In the last few...
Sharks get players back from COVID protocol but have some tough games ahead

After a 4-0 start to the season, the San Jose Sharks have cooled off to an extent, picking up three wins in their last nine games. A contributing factor in this has been the fact that they’ve been without many players due to COVID protocol. Head coach Bob Boughner, as well as Erik Karlsson, Kevin Labanc, Timo Meier and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (among others) have all missed several games, which didn't help the Sharks’ chances.
WSH 4, CBJ 3 - Ovechkin Passes Hull for 4th All-Time

WSH – 28 CBJ – 29 Caps Find a Way to Win –If you reference the statistics above, the Capitals were outplayed in almost every aspect of the game. At least for the categories that typically translate to wins. The Jackets held a strong advantage for “Corsi Percentage For” at 5on5 and “all” strengths according to NatrualStatTrick. In perhaps some of the most lopsided numbers of the season for the Capitals, the Jackets “out chanced” the Caps 31-16 at 5on5. When looking at high danger chances, the Capitals only mustered 2 high danger chances all game compared to the Jackets 14. So how did the Capitals score four goals with minimal opportunities and Corsi Percentage For? Objectively speaking, I thought Joonas Korpisalo for the Jackets could have played better. The Capitals barely tested him yet when the Capitals did get a clean look, they seemed to put the puck in the back of the net. The Ovechkin goal was partially deflected but should be saved more often than not. Korpi probably would have liked to have both those goals back from 4th liner Garnet Hathaway. Credit to the Caps again for capitalizing on those limited opportunities they had. I have been beating the drum for depth guys to step and score and it seems to be coming to fruition the last week or so. Like I said from the top, it wasn’t the Capitals best effort, but they found a way to get the win!
Panarin/Kreider with two goals in 5-3 win over Columbus, NJD at MSG Sunday

The Rangers came out of the box a little slow after four days off but found their groove as the game went on. Down 1-0 on the first, Artemi Panarin, who looked more like his old self, tied the game late in the period. After falling behind in the second, New York posted three goals in 63 seconds and never trailed the rest of the way. Igor Shesterkin left the game after a collision with Alexandre Texier but is fine and could be between the pipes tomorrow against New Jersey.
Sens shut out by Kings

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 2-0 by the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves for the Sens (3-9-1) while down the other end, Jonathan Quick also stopped 34 shots for the Kings (8-5-1). Anze Kopitar and Andreas Athanasiou scored for L.A. as they pushed their win streak to seven games.
Leo Komarov leaves Islanders, heading to KHL

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. Forward Leo Komarov's contract with the New York Islanders was terminated today, with Komarov posting a statement to confirm that he has signed to play in the KHL. Komarov is 34 years old and was in the final year of his contract, which carried...
Game 15: Wild @ Kraken - Stop The Bleeding

Seattle once again tried to turn a game into a track meet against the Anaheim Ducks and once again came up short. Jared McCann scored two goals in his return and Eberle scored another to keep his goal scoring streak alive with 6 goals in four games but again it wasn't nearly enough as the Ducks simply poured on more, winning 7-4. It's fair game at this point to start questioning the systems that Dave Hakstol and his coaching staff have put in place. Prior to the beginning of the season, the Seattle Kraken were believed to have likely the best defensive group in the Pacific Division. With Larsson, Giordano, Oleksiak, Dunn, and others preventing goals shouldn't be a problem for this team. That seemed even more likely with the goaltending tandem brought in of Grubauer and Driedger.
Hard Hab-it to break - Detroit looks to break losing streak, Draper to UofM

Previous post: Power Play awful, PK very good in loss. Hockey is a strange game. A team can be playing well and be held off the scoreboard. Detroit opened the game against Washington with speed and attack. A rookie goal tender in his first appearance was solid early on even as the Wings outshot the Capitals. A canon from Orlov and a 10 second faceoff win/score from Eller was enough to shut Detroit down. The Capitals took over in the third period and never looked back.
Sabres By The Numbers: First Month In Review

The Sabres opened their 2021-22 schedule on October 14 against the Montreal Canadiens which means it’s now been a month since the Sabres season began. With that in mind, it’s time to take a look back at the numbers through the first 30 days to see how the team is performing. What follows are some counting stats and some advanced stats.
