Video Games

Xbox closes backward compatibility library after adding 76 more games

By Steven T. Wright
inputmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a normal person, you probably haven't caught yourself with intrusive thoughts like, "Hey, maybe I should revisit 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand. That was a pretty good game!" But if you're not a hardcore Curtis Jackson fan, you'll probably find something to like in the 76 new games...

www.inputmag.com

trueachievements.com

Skate 2 made backwards compatible, EA immediately announces server closure

70 classic Xbox games were made backwards compatible last night, including the superb Skate 2. However, while players were gearing up to kickflip back into the game, EA somewhat spoiled the party by announcing that Skate 2's servers will close next month. In a rather strange couple of tweets, EA...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Crunchyroll Premium Added as One of Perks

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks now has a new addition, which is the Crunchyroll Premium. Aside from being partners with 2K, Ubisoft, EA, Discord, and Disney+, Microsoft has now added a feature that will allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to enjoy. They have partnered up with global anime brand Crunchyroll to bring the Crunchyroll Premium for free.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Max Payne 3 relisted on Saudi Arabian Xbox store, fuelling backwards compatibility rumours

In more odd Xbox Marketplace news, Max Payne 3 has been relisted on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace, fuelling recent backwards compatibility rumours. Recently, 11 original Xbox games were spotted on the old Xbox Marketplace storefront, feeding rumours that Microsoft could be bringing back the Backwards Compatibility program. Among these games were Max Payne and Max Payne 2, but, as spotted by the folks over on r/xboxone, Max Payne 3, which was delisted from storefronts, has now randomly appeared on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace and can be purchased for 75 Saudi riyals (about $20). This is strange considering servers for Max Payne 3 shut down in September this year, which leads us to think that this could be some sort of mistake or that Microsoft is testing something out.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Jackson
GamesRadar+

Controversial game Manhunt might be returning via Xbox backwards compatibility

Controversial game Manhunt could be coming back through Xbox's backwards compatibility feature. Just below, you can see a tweet from Xbox Era's Bruno Costa, which surfaced earlier today on November 11. In the tweet itself, Costa notes that several games have just been added back to the original Xbox marketplace, including Manhunt, Dead or Alive 1 through 3, Max Payne and its sequel, and Red Dead Revolver, among some other older games.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Rockstar Game Launcher should stay down forever

If you're making a list of must-play video games of the ‘00s, the classic GTA games might not come to mind immediately, but they absolutely deserve to be a part of that conversation. Though their perceived influence has dwindled somewhat over the years — largely due to the fact that their shooting and driving mechanics have aged quite a bit compared to other consensus classics of the era, from Okami to Halo — as a teenager who grew up in their heyday, they're absolutely up there with my most-loved games.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

The 'GTA Trilogy' remasters completely broke Rockstar's PC launcher

The remastered GTA Trilogy was released yesterday for just about every console as well as for PC. If you head to Rockstar’s landing page for the game today, though, you might notice something missing. The PC version of the remastered games is no longer available. That’s because the Rockstar Games...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

You can now customize your Xbox controller in more fun, colorful ways

Xbox Design Lab functions a lot like the now-defunct Nike iD program, in that it allows users the ability to customize their own controller, selecting between a range of colors, add-ons, and other finishes. Design Lab was first introduced in 2016 but took a one-year hiatus last October, so that Xbox could focus on the roll-out of the Series X and a new wireless controller. The program was revived this summer and today a number of new options were announced.
VIDEO GAMES
#Xbox One#Library#Gaming#Backward Compatibility#Rockstar#Sti
gamingbolt.com

Microsoft Adds FPS Boost to 37 Backward Compatibility Titles on Xbox Series X/S

On the occasion of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, Microsoft had a lot of major announcements to make to commemorate the milestone. In addition to Halo Infinite’s surprise multiplayer launch, we also saw over 70 new games being added to Xbox’s backward compatibility program, and though this is going to be the last update to Xbox’s backward compatibility, it seems like Microsoft has gone out with a bang.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years With Surprise Final Backwards Compatibility Update

Microsoft’s push to add backwards compatibility to the Xbox One could arguably be counted as one of the defining moments of the last generation. It took a struggling console which was getting soundly beaten by the PS4 and did something that the competition simply showed no interest in. It convinced players who had years worth of purchases sitting around to reconsider the Xbox ecosystem, with a commitment to maintaining their libraries.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Xbox Series X|S Are Backwards Compatible With Over 70 More Games

Backwards compatibility has been a shaky concept ever since the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, and that trend continues to today. However, according to Tech Radar, Microsoft just announced that the Xbox Series X|S will be backwards compatible with more than 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. The Series...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Microsoft Ends Xbox Backwards Compatible Games Due to Licensing, Legal, and Technical Limits

Microsoft ends Xbox backwards compatible games on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S library; having reached their limits over licensing, legal, and technical constraints. As covered in our previous report, Xbox celebrated the console line’s 20th anniversary and added over 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backwards compatibility library on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

This PS2 emulator can boot every title barring... 'Real World Golf'

We continue to be impressed by the passion and dedication fans have for preserving past generations’ video games via emulation. It’s often a labor of love, with no reward other than the ability to boot up and play older titles often lost to time. It’s with all that in mind that we are especially blown away by the team behind the PCSX2 emulator project, who recently announced players are now able to at least reach the start menus of 2,688 out of the 2,689 titles in their database. The one game barring them from achieving a perfect score? Why, it’s Real World Golf, of course!
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 and Xbox Series X backward compatibility: What you need to know

Playing your old games on a next-generation console is a huge deal for people who want to check out titles they missed or revisit the past. Sony and Microsoft knew this as they launched their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X last year, both having hyped up their consoles' backward compatibility features. The latter even announced a new batch of old games it made playable on Series X Monday.
VIDEO GAMES

