Houston, TX

Japanese utility company Jera to invest $2.5B in Freeport LNG

By Marcy de Luna
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese utility company Jera is buying a larger share of Houston liquefied natural gas company Freeport LNG on Quintana Island. Through its subsidiary Jera Americas, the company will buy a 25.7 percent stake in Freeport LNG for about $2.5 billion from New York-based investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners, the companies said...

