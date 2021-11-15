ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Adds 76 Games to Xbox's Backward Compatibility Program

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Xbox‘s 20th anniversary event on Monday, Microsoft announced that it is adding 76 games to the Xbox backward compatibility program. Among the titles added to the library are the entire Max Payne series and F.E.A.R franchise, along with Skate 2 and Star Wars: Jedi Knight II. Each game added to...

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for an entire year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
trueachievements.com

Max Payne 3 relisted on Saudi Arabian Xbox store, fuelling backwards compatibility rumours

In more odd Xbox Marketplace news, Max Payne 3 has been relisted on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace, fuelling recent backwards compatibility rumours. Recently, 11 original Xbox games were spotted on the old Xbox Marketplace storefront, feeding rumours that Microsoft could be bringing back the Backwards Compatibility program. Among these games were Max Payne and Max Payne 2, but, as spotted by the folks over on r/xboxone, Max Payne 3, which was delisted from storefronts, has now randomly appeared on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace and can be purchased for 75 Saudi riyals (about $20). This is strange considering servers for Max Payne 3 shut down in September this year, which leads us to think that this could be some sort of mistake or that Microsoft is testing something out.
PCWorld

Microsoft’s PC store is set to unlock Xbox games and allow mods

Microsoft said Thursday that it’s preparing to offer gamers the ability to save PC games downloaded from its Xbox store in whatever location they’d like, which allows greater access for modding them. It’s a freedom that other games stores have offered for years. It’s a small but important change for...
GamesRadar+

Controversial game Manhunt might be returning via Xbox backwards compatibility

Controversial game Manhunt could be coming back through Xbox's backwards compatibility feature. Just below, you can see a tweet from Xbox Era's Bruno Costa, which surfaced earlier today on November 11. In the tweet itself, Costa notes that several games have just been added back to the original Xbox marketplace, including Manhunt, Dead or Alive 1 through 3, Max Payne and its sequel, and Red Dead Revolver, among some other older games.
Android Headlines

Xbox Series X|S Are Backwards Compatible With Over 70 More Games

Backwards compatibility has been a shaky concept ever since the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, and that trend continues to today. However, according to Tech Radar, Microsoft just announced that the Xbox Series X|S will be backwards compatible with more than 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. The Series...
windowscentral.com

No more Xbox backward compatible games planned due to legal and technical constraints

Microsoft has updated its Xbox backward compatibility list today with over 70 titles. Backward compatibility now supports hundreds of old games from previous Xbox generations. The latest wave of titles marks the end of the program, with Microsoft citing various "licensing, legal, and technical constraints." Microsoft has celebrated 20 years...
heypoorplayer.com

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years With Surprise Final Backwards Compatibility Update

Microsoft’s push to add backwards compatibility to the Xbox One could arguably be counted as one of the defining moments of the last generation. It took a struggling console which was getting soundly beaten by the PS4 and did something that the competition simply showed no interest in. It convinced players who had years worth of purchases sitting around to reconsider the Xbox ecosystem, with a commitment to maintaining their libraries.
CNET

PS5 and Xbox Series X backward compatibility: What you need to know

Playing your old games on a next-generation console is a huge deal for people who want to check out titles they missed or revisit the past. Sony and Microsoft knew this as they launched their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X last year, both having hyped up their consoles' backward compatibility features. The latter even announced a new batch of old games it made playable on Series X Monday.
Eurogamer.net

As Skate 2 gets Xbox backwards compatibility, EA announces it's turning off the servers soon

Here's the good news: the much-loved Skate 2 is finally backwards compatible on Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. Here's the bad news: EA is turning Skate 2's servers off. The remarkably-timed news came in the same breath that the official Skate Twitter account celebrated the announcement of Skate 2 as part of Microsoft's last glut of Xbox backwards compatible games.
