A selection pressure landscape for 870 human polygenic traits

Fibroblast growth factor (FGF) 21 has various functions, including glucose and lipid metabolism. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate specific conditions that might influence the functions of FGF21. 398 men who underwent a health examination were enrolled in this study. Physical and biochemical parameters and information on several lifestyle behaviors were obtained from all subjects. FGF21 levels correlated with age, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference (WC), systolic blood pressure (SBP), diastolic blood pressure (DBP), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase (Î³-GTP), uric acid, total cholesterol (TC), triglycerides (TG), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDLC), fasting plasma glucose (FPG), and HbA1c. Moreover, FGF21 levels were significantly associated with lifestyle behaviors, including smoking status and breakfast and alcohol consumption frequency. Multivariable regression analysis showed that age, ALT, Î³-GTP, smoking status, and breakfast and alcohol consumption frequency were independent variables for FGF21 levels. Assessment among the non-obese and obese groups showed that FGF21 levels correlated with WC, SBP, and TC only in the non-obese group. Thus, serum FGF21 levels were affected by several factors, including lifestyle behaviors, age, and liver function. To assess the functions of FGF21 in individuals, considering these factors would be essential.
