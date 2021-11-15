ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A selection pressure landscape for 870 human polygenic traits

By Weichen Song
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharacterizing the natural selection of complex traits is important for understanding human evolution and both biological and pathological mechanisms. We leveraged genome-wide summary statistics for 870 polygenic traits and attempted to quantify signals of selection on traits of different forms in European ancestry across four periods in human history and evolution....

Isotopic investigation of skeletal remains at the Imdang tombs reveals high consumption of game birds and social stratification in ancient Korea

Understanding the development of early states on the Korean Peninsula is an important topic in Korean archaeology. However, it is not clear how social structure was organized by these early states and what natural resources were utilized from their surrounding environments. To investigate dietary adaptation and social status in ancient Korea, stable isotope ratios and radiocarbon dates were measured from humans and animals from the Imdang cemetery, Gyeongsan city, South Korea. The results indicate that the Imdang diet was mainly based on C3 plants and terrestrial animals. Animal remains in the graves were directly consumed as daily food items as well as for ritual offerings. MixSIAR modeling results revealed that the dietary sources for the humans were: game birds"‰>"‰C3 plants"‰>"‰terrestrial herbivores"‰>"‰marine fish"‰>"‰C4 plants. The finding that the game birds represented the highest contribution to the whole diet, indicates that game birds must have been intensively hunted. Furthermore, elites consumed more game birds than their retainers and they also consumed seafood as a privileged dietary item in the Imdang society. This study demonstrates that the Apdok was a stratified society having high variations in the consumption of food items available to an individual and provides new insights about the subsistence and social status of the early ancient Apdok state on the Korean Peninsula.
Discordant associations of educational attainment with ASD and ADHD implicate a polygenic form of pleiotropy

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are complex co-occurring neurodevelopmental conditions. Their genetic architectures reveal striking similarities but also differences, including strong, discordant polygenic associations with educational attainment (EA). To study genetic mechanisms that present as ASD-related positive and ADHD-related negative genetic correlations with EA, we carry out multivariable regression analyses using genome-wide summary statistics (N"‰="‰10,610"“766,345). Our results show that EA-related genetic variation is shared across ASD and ADHD architectures, involving identical marker alleles. However, the polygenic association profile with EA, across shared marker alleles, is discordant for ASD versus ADHD risk, indicating independent effects. At the single-variant level, our results suggest either biological pleiotropy or co-localisation of different risk variants, implicating MIR19A/19B microRNA mechanisms. At the polygenic level, they point to a polygenic form of pleiotropy that contributes to the detectable genome-wide correlation between ASD and ADHD and is consistent with effect cancellation across EA-related regions.
A selectable all-in-one CRISPR prime editing piggyBac transposon allows for highly efficient gene editing in human cell lines

CRISPR prime-editors are emergent tools for genome editing and offer a versatile alternative approach to HDR-based genome engineering or DNA base-editors. However, sufficient prime-editor expression levels and availability of optimized transfection protocols may affect editing efficiencies, especially in hard-to-transfect cells like hiPSC. Here, we show that piggyBac prime-editing (PB-PE) allows for sustained expression of prime-editors. We demonstrate proof-of-concept for PB-PE in a newly designed lentiviral traffic light reporter, which allows for estimation of gene correction and defective editing resulting in indels, based on expression of two different fluorophores. PB-PE can prime-edit more than 50% of hiPSC cells after antibiotic selection. We also show that improper design of pegRNA cannot simply be overcome by extended expression, but PB-PE allows for estimation of effectiveness of selected pegRNAs after few days of cultivation time. Finally, we implemented PB-PE for efficient editing of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-associated mutation in the SOD1-gene of patient-derived hiPSC. Progress of genome editing can be monitored by Sanger-sequencing, whereas PB-PE vectors can be removed after editing and excised cells can be enriched by fialuridine selection. Together, we present an efficient prime-editing toolbox, which can be robustly used in a variety of cell lines even when non-optimized transfection-protocols are applied.
Genetic risk for schizophrenia is associated with altered visually-induced gamma band activity: evidence from a population sample stratified polygenic risk

Gamma oscillations (30"“90"‰Hz) have been proposed as a signature of cortical visual information processing, particularly the balance between excitation and inhibition, and as a biomarker of neuropsychiatric diseases. Magnetoencephalography (MEG) provides highly reliable visual-induced gamma oscillation estimates, both at sensor and source level. Recent studies have reported a deficit of visual gamma activity in schizophrenia patients, in medication naive subjects, and high-risk clinical participants, but the genetic contribution to such a deficit has remained unresolved. Here, for the first time, we use a genetic risk score approach to assess the relationship between genetic risk for schizophrenia and visual gamma activity in a population-based sample drawn from a birth cohort. We compared visual gamma activity in a group (N"‰="‰104) with a high genetic risk profile score for schizophrenia (SCZ-PRS) to a group with low SCZ-PRS (N"‰="‰99). Source-reconstructed V1 activity was extracted using beamformer analysis applied to MEG recordings using individual MRI scans. No group differences were found in the induced gamma peak amplitude or peak frequency. However, a non-parametric statistical contrast of the response spectrum revealed more robust group differences in the amplitude of high-beta/gamma power across the frequency range, suggesting that overall spectral shape carries important biological information beyond the individual frequency peak. Our findings show that changes in gamma band activity correlate with liability to schizophrenia and suggest that the index changes to synaptic function and neuronal firing patterns that are of pathophysiological relevance rather than consequences of the disorder.
Emerging technologies and infection models in cellular microbiology

The field of cellular microbiology, rooted in the co-evolution of microbes and their hosts, studies intracellular pathogens and their manipulation of host cell machinery. In this review, we highlight emerging technologies and infection models that recently promoted opportunities in cellular microbiology. We overview the explosion of microscopy techniques and how they reveal unprecedented detail at the host-pathogen interface. We discuss the incorporation of robotics and artificial intelligence to image-based screening modalities, biochemical mapping approaches, as well as dual RNA-sequencing techniques. Finally, we describe chips, organoids and animal models used to dissect biophysical and in vivo aspects of the infection process. As our knowledge of the infected cell improves, cellular microbiology holds great promise for development of anti-infective strategies with translational applications in human health.
In search of different categories of abstract concepts: a fMRI adaptation study

Concrete conceptual knowledge is supported by a distributed neural network representing different semantic features according to the neuroanatomy of sensory and motor systems. If and how this framework applies to abstract knowledge is currently debated. Here we investigated the specific brain correlates of different abstract categories. After a systematic a priori selection of brain regions involved in semantic cognition, i.e. responsible of, respectively, semantic representations and cognitive control, we used a fMRI-adaptation paradigm with a passive reading task, in order to modulate the neural response to abstract (emotions, cognitions, attitudes, human actions) and concrete (biological entities, artefacts) categories. Different portions of the left anterior temporal lobe responded selectively to abstract and concrete concepts. Emotions and attitudes adapted the left middle temporal gyrus, whereas concrete items adapted the left fusiform gyrus. Our results suggest that, similarly to concrete concepts, some categories of abstract knowledge have specific brain correlates corresponding to the prevalent semantic dimensions involved in their representation.
Transcriptomic evidence for versatile metabolic activities of mercury cycling microorganisms in brackish microbial mats

Methylmercury, biomagnifying through food chains, is highly toxic for aquatic life. Its production and degradation are largely driven by microbial transformations; however, diversity and metabolic activity of mercury transformers, resulting in methylmercury concentrations in environments, remain poorly understood. Microbial mats are thick biofilms where oxic and anoxic metabolisms cooccur, providing opportunities to investigate the complexity of the microbial mercury transformations over contrasted redox conditions. Here, we conducted a genome-resolved metagenomic and metatranscriptomic analysis to identify putative activity of mercury reducers, methylators and demethylators in microbial mats strongly contaminated by mercury. Our transcriptomic results revealed the major role of rare microorganisms in mercury cycling. Mercury methylators, mainly related to Desulfobacterota, expressed a large panel of metabolic activities in sulfur, iron, nitrogen, and halogen compound transformations, extending known activities of mercury methylators under suboxic to anoxic conditions. Methylmercury detoxification processes were dissociated in the microbial mats with methylmercury cleavage being carried out by sulfide-oxidizing Thiotrichaceae and Rhodobacteraceae populations, whereas mercury reducers included members of the Verrucomicrobia, Bacteroidetes, Gammaproteobacteria, and different populations of Rhodobacteraceae. However most of the mercury reduction was potentially carried out anaerobically by sulfur- and iron-reducing Desulfuromonadaceae, revising our understanding of mercury transformers ecophysiology.
A study of the subdiffusion of small molecules in charged polyelectrolyte multilayers

A theoretical approach has been developed here to describe the slow diffusion of small charged molecules of sodium dithionite (S2O42âˆ’) in polyelectrolyte multilayers (PEMs) composed of polyallylamine hydrochloride (PAH) and polystyrene sulfonate (PSS), which is demonstrated here to be a case of subdifussion. Diffusion is measured experimentally by recording the quenching of the fluorescence of (7-nitrobenz-2-oxa-1,3-diazol-4yl) amino (NBD) labelled PAH layers assembled on silica particles by flow cytometry. NBD is reduced when it encounters dithionite leading to the disappearance of the fluorescence. The fluorescence decay curves show a slow diffusion of dithionite, that does not follow classical Fickean law. Dithionite diffusion in the PEMs is shown to be a non-Markovian process and the slow diffusion can be described via diffusion equations with fractional time derivatives. Results are explained assuming subdifussion of dithionite in the PEMs, as a result of the trapping of the negatively charged dithionite in the positively charged layers of PAH.
Serum FGF21 levels are altered by various factors including lifestyle behaviors in male subjects

Fibroblast growth factor (FGF) 21 has various functions, including glucose and lipid metabolism. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate specific conditions that might influence the functions of FGF21. 398 men who underwent a health examination were enrolled in this study. Physical and biochemical parameters and information on several lifestyle behaviors were obtained from all subjects. FGF21 levels correlated with age, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference (WC), systolic blood pressure (SBP), diastolic blood pressure (DBP), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase (Î³-GTP), uric acid, total cholesterol (TC), triglycerides (TG), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDLC), fasting plasma glucose (FPG), and HbA1c. Moreover, FGF21 levels were significantly associated with lifestyle behaviors, including smoking status and breakfast and alcohol consumption frequency. Multivariable regression analysis showed that age, ALT, Î³-GTP, smoking status, and breakfast and alcohol consumption frequency were independent variables for FGF21 levels. Assessment among the non-obese and obese groups showed that FGF21 levels correlated with WC, SBP, and TC only in the non-obese group. Thus, serum FGF21 levels were affected by several factors, including lifestyle behaviors, age, and liver function. To assess the functions of FGF21 in individuals, considering these factors would be essential.
Capturing hidden regulation based on noise change of gene expression level from single cell RNA-seq in yeast

Recent progress in high throughput single cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) has activated the development of data-driven inferring methods of gene regulatory networks. Most network estimations assume that perturbations produce downstream effects. However, the effects of gene perturbations are sometimes compensated by a gene with redundant functionality (functional compensation). In order to avoid functional compensation, previous studies constructed double gene deletions, but its vast nature of gene combinations was not suitable for comprehensive network estimation. We hypothesized that functional compensation may emerge as a noise change without mean change (noise-only change) due to varying physical properties and strong compensation effects. Here, we show compensated interactions, which are not detected by mean change, are captured by noise-only change quantified from scRNA-seq. We investigated whether noise-only change genes caused by a single deletion of STP1 and STP2, which have strong functional compensation, are enriched in redundantly regulated genes. As a result, noise-only change genes are enriched in their redundantly regulated genes. Furthermore, novel downstream genes detected from noise change are enriched in "transport", which is related to known downstream genes. Herein, we suggest the noise difference comparison has the potential to be applied as a new strategy for network estimation that capture even compensated interaction.
CRISPR meets caspase

Diverse CRISPR"“Cas systems protect prokaryotes against invasive genetic elements like phages. A new study finds that evolution has fused a multi-subunit CRISPR complex into a single protein that cuts RNA and interacts with an ancillary caspase-like peptidase, which may trigger cell suicide. In a recent issue of Science, van Beljouw...
Resolving sub-angstrom ambient motion through reconstruction from vibrational spectra

Metal/organic-molecule interactions underpin many key chemistries but occur on sub-nm scales where nanoscale visualisation techniques tend to average over heterogeneous distributions. Single molecule imaging techniques at the atomic scale have found it challenging to track chemical behaviour under ambient conditions. Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy can optically monitor the vibrations of single molecules but understanding is limited by the complexity of spectra and mismatch between theory and experiment. We demonstrate that spectra from an optically generated metallic adatom near a molecule of interest can be inverted into dynamic sub-Ã… metal-molecule interactions using a comprehensive model, revealing anomalous diffusion of a single atom. Transient metal-organic coordination bonds chemically perturb molecular functional groups"‰>"‰10 bonds away. With continuous improvements in computational methods for modelling large and complex molecular systems, this technique will become increasingly applicable to accurately tracking more complex chemistries.
Beneficial effects of end-ischemic oxygenated machine perfusion preservation for split-liver transplantation in recovering graft function and reducing ischemia"“reperfusion injury

This study examined the efficacy of end-ischemic hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion preservation (HOPE) using an originally developed machine perfusion system for split-liver transplantation. Porcine split-liver grafts were created via 75% liver resection after 10Â min of warm ischemia. In Group 1, grafts were preserved by simple cold storage (CS) for 8Â h (CS group; n"‰="‰4). In Group 2, grafts were preserved by simple CS for 6Â h and end-ischemic HOPE for 2Â h (HOPE group; n"‰="‰5). All grafts were evaluated using an isolated ex vivo reperfusion model with autologous blood for 2Â h. Biochemical markers (aspartate aminotransferase and lactate dehydrogenase levels) were significantly better immediately after reperfusion in the HOPE group than in the CS group. Furthermore, the HOPE group had a better histological score. The levels of inflammatory cytokines (tumor necrosis factor-Î±, interferon-Î³, interleukin-1Î², and interleukin-10) were significantly lower after reperfusion in the HOPE group. Therefore, we concluded that end-ischemic HOPE for split-liver transplantation can aid in recovering the graft function and reducing ischemia"“reperfusion injury. HOPE, using our originally developed machine perfusion system, is safe and can improve graft function while attenuating liver injury due to preservation.
The autophagy protein ATG9A enables lipid mobilization from lipid droplets

The multispanning membrane protein ATG9A is a scramblase that flips phospholipids between the two membrane leaflets, thus contributing to the expansion of the phagophore membrane in the early stages of autophagy. Herein, we show that depletion of ATG9A does not only inhibit autophagy but also increases the size and/or number of lipid droplets in human cell lines and C. elegans. Moreover, ATG9A depletion blocks transfer of fatty acids from lipid droplets to mitochondria and, consequently, utilization of fatty acids in mitochondrial respiration. ATG9A localizes to vesicular-tubular clusters (VTCs) that are tightly associated with an ER subdomain enriched in another multispanning membrane scramblase, TMEM41B, and also in close proximity to phagophores, lipid droplets and mitochondria. These findings indicate that ATG9A plays a critical role in lipid mobilization from lipid droplets to autophagosomes and mitochondria, highlighting the importance of ATG9A in both autophagic and non-autophagic processes.
Investigation of SARS-CoV-2 inactivation using UV-C LEDs in public environments via ray-tracing simulation

This paper proposes an investigating SARS-CoV-2 inactivation on surfaces with UV-C LED irradiation using our in-house-developed ray-tracing simulator. The results are benchmarked with experiments and Zemax OpticStudio commercial software simulation to demonstrate our simulator's easy accessibility and high reliability. The tool can input the radiant profile of the flexible LED source and accurately yield the irradiance distribution emitted from an LED-based system in 3D environments. The UV-C operating space can be divided into the safe, buffer, and germicidal zones for setting up a UV-C LED system. Based on the published measurement data, the level of SARS-CoV-2 inactivation has been defined as a function of UV-C irradiation. A realistic case of public space, i.e., a food court in Singapore, has been numerically investigated to demonstrate the relative impact of environmental UV-C attenuation on the SARS-CoV-2 inactivation. We optimise a specific UV-C LED germicidal system and its corresponding exposure time according to the simulation results. These ray-tracing-based simulations provide a useful guideline for safe deployment and efficient design for germicidal UV-C LED technology.
Moving beyond bimetallic-alloy to single-atom dimer atomic-interface for all-pH hydrogen evolution

Single-atom-catalysts (SACs) afford a fascinating activity with respect to other nanomaterials for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), yet the simplicity of single-atom center limits its further modification and utilization. Obtaining bimetallic single-atom-dimer (SAD) structures can reform the electronic structure of SACs with added atomic-level synergistic effect, further improving HER kinetics beyond SACs. However, the synthesis and identification of such SAD structure remains conceptually challenging. Herein, systematic first-principle screening reveals that the synergistic interaction at the NiCo-SAD atomic interface can upshift the d-band center, thereby, facilitate rapid water-dissociation and optimal proton adsorption, accelerating alkaline/acidic HER kinetics. Inspired by theoretical predictions, we develop a facile strategy to obtain NiCo-SAD on N-doped carbon (NiCo-SAD-NC) via in-situ trapping of metal ions followed by pyrolysis with precisely controlled N-moieties. X-ray absorption spectroscopy indicates the emergence of Ni-Co coordination at the atomic-level. The obtained NiCo-SAD-NC exhibits exceptional pH-universal HER-activity, demanding only 54.7 and 61"‰mV overpotentials at âˆ’10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in acidic and alkaline media, respectively. This work provides a facile synthetic strategy for SAD catalysts and sheds light on the fundamentals of structure-activity relationships for future applications.
Spin liquid and ferroelectricity close to a quantum critical point in PbCuTeO

Geometrical frustration among interacting spins combined with strong quantum fluctuations destabilize long-range magnetic order in favor of more exotic states such as spin liquids. By following this guiding principle, a number of spin liquid candidate systems were identified in quasi-two-dimensional (quasi-2D) systems. For 3D, however, the situation is less favorable as quantum fluctuations are reduced and competing states become more relevant. Here we report a comprehensive study of thermodynamic, magnetic and dielectric properties on single crystalline and pressed-powder samples of PbCuTe2O6, a candidate material for a 3D frustrated quantum spin liquid featuring a hyperkagome lattice. Whereas the low-temperature properties of the powder samples are consistent with the recently proposed quantum spin liquid state, an even more exotic behavior is revealed for the single crystals. These crystals show ferroelectric order at TFE"‰â‰ˆ"‰1"‰K, accompanied by strong lattice distortions, and a modified magnetic response-still consistent with a quantum spin liquid-but with clear indications for quantum critical behavior.
Continuous wave high-power laser propagation in water is affected by strong thermal lensing and thermal blooming already at short distances

When laser beams propagate through media with non-vanishing absorption, the media is heated resulting in a change of the refractive index, which can lead to thermal lensing and thermal blooming. However, experimental details about both phenomena for propagations in water are lacking, especially for high-power lasers in the kilowatt range. We show that significant thermal lensing occurs only for high input powers before the onset of convective flow, while for low input powers, no strong thermal lens arises. After the onset of water flow, thermal blooming occurs at low input powers comparable to that known for propagations over kilometres in the air. However, for high input powers a thermal blooming on a qualitatively higher level is shown. By wavefront sensing, the change of refractive index distribution in water is investigated. This clearly shows the fast development of a strong thermal lens for high input powers and the onset of convection. Furthermore, a qualitatively good agreement of the accompanying simulations is observed. It is found that the absorption coefficient is linear with a value of \(\mu ={13.7}\,{\mathrm{m}^{-1}}\) at least up to 7.5Â kW, i.e. 8Â \(\mathrm{kW/cm}^2\). However, the directed transmission into an aperture is only constant before any thermal lensing of blooming occurs.
Excitonic effects in absorption spectra of carbon dioxide reduction photocatalysts

The formation and disassociation of excitons play a crucial role in any photovoltaic or photocatalytic application. However, excitonic effects are seldom considered in materials discovery studies due to the monumental computational cost associated with the examination of these properties. Here, we study the excitonic properties of nearly 50 photocatalysts using state-of-the-art Bethe"“Salpeter formalism. These ~50 materials were recently recognized as promising photocatalysts for CO2 reduction through a data-driven screening of 68,860 materials. Here, we propose three screening criteria based on the optical properties of these materials, taking excitonic effects into account, to further down select six materials. Furthermore, we study the correlation between the exciton binding energies obtained from the Bethe"“Salpeter formalism and those obtained from the computationally much less-expensive Wannier"“Mott model for these chemically diverse ~50 materials. This work presents a paradigm towards the inclusion of excitonic effects in future materials discovery for solar-energy harvesting applications.
Discovering new biology with drug-resistance alleles

Small molecule drugs form the backbone of modern medicine's therapeutic arsenal. Often less appreciated is the role that small molecules have had in advancing basic biology. In this Review, we highlight how resistance mutations have unlocked the potential of small molecule chemical probes to discover new biology. We describe key instances in which resistance mutations and related genetic variants yielded foundational biological insight and categorize these examples on the basis of their role in the discovery of novel molecular mechanisms, protein allostery, physiology and cell signaling. Next, we suggest ways in which emerging technologies can be leveraged to systematically introduce and characterize resistance mutations to catalyze basic biology research and drug discovery. By recognizing how resistance mutations have propelled biological discovery, we can better harness new technologies and maximize the potential of small molecules to advance our understanding of biology and improve human health.
