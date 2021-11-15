ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Williams awarded Alpha Lambda Delta honors society scholarship

By Honors College News, Stories
uab.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents admitted to the UAB Honors College are eager to enhance their academic. journey by participating in various activities, including community service, research projects, and leadership positions. Through these opportunities, students often receive prestigious accolades and scholarships. Yancey Williams II is one of those honors students. Yancey Williams II,...

www.uab.edu

usciences.edu

20 New Members Inducted into OT Honor Society

20 new members were inducted into Phi Theta Epsilon’s (PTE) Delta Iota chapter at USciences during a ceremony held on November 9, 2021. PTE is a specialized honor society for occupational therapy students and alumni, whose mission is to promote research, leadership, and scholarship. Faculty, staff, family, and friends joined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
oakwood.edu

Alpha Chi National College Honor Society Alabama Zeta Chapter Fall 2021 Induction Ceremony Program

Alpha Chi (AX) is a co-educational society whose purpose is to promote academic excellence and exemplify character among college and university students and to honor those who achieve such distinction. Alpha Chi was founded February 22, 1922 and is a member society of the Association of College Honor Societies (ACHS). Alpha Chi is distinctive in its commitment to involve undergraduate upperclassmen and graduate students in the top ten percent of their classes to reach higher than the highest human thought can reach and to be leaders at their schools and in their communities, while promoting service to others. Alpha Chi’s name is derived from the initial letters of the Greek words ALETHEIA, meaning TRUTH, and XAPAKTHP, meaning CHARACTER.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Scholarship honors Derrick Morris

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A local educator’s legacy is being honored with a scholarship in his name. Throughout his career, Derrick Morris worked as a teacher, principal, and federal program director. The $500 scholarship is open to seniors where he worked-Houston and Geneva County Schools. Cas Hoddock, Assessment and...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Riverhead News-Review

Riverhead student honored in National Merit Scholarship program

Riverhead Central School District senior Clark Fischer has been named a National Merit Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program. According to the National Merit Scholarship website, 34,000 of the approximately 50,000 high scorers on the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test results receive letters of commendation in recognition of outstanding academic promise. Commended Students are named based on a nationally applied Selection Index score that may vary from year to year.
RIVERHEAD, NY
utep.edu

Neuroscience Society Honors UTEP Professor with Education Award

The Society for Neuroscience (SfN) recently announced its selection of The University of Texas at El Paso’s Arshad M. Khan, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, as one of its two 2021 Award for Education in Neuroscience recipients. Arshad M. Khan, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department...
EL PASO, TX
lockhaven.edu

Tymir James awarded Shades of LHU Legacy Scholarship

Lock Haven University recently awarded Tymir James, of Williamsport, the Shades of LHU Legacy Scholarship. James, a mid-level education major with a focus in mathematics, is in his third year at LHU. Since joining The Haven Family in the summer of 2019, James, a first-generation college student, has worked his...
East Tennessean

Bluegrass scholarship honors founder, supports students

ETSU’s Bluegrass program has gained a new scholarship in honor of its founder, Jack Tottle. “The donor is a long time supporter of Appalachian services and studies; Lonette Seaton,” said Karen Sullivan, Director of Development, University-Wide. Seaton has generated many scholarships for various universities around the region. “She’s from the...
MARYVILLE, TN
Picayune Item

WCU Scholarship Dinner honors medical community

William Carey University hosted its 10th Annual Scholarship Dinner Nov. 2 at Lake Terrace Convention Center. The theme of this year’s sold-out event was “A Tribute to the Medical Community,” recognizing the service of Pine Belt healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tonight, we want to thank the doctors, nurses...
edglentoday.com

SIUE Staff Senate Awards Fall Scholarships

EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Staff Senate has announced the recipients of its fall 2021 scholarships. Junior Daphne Devall, of Bunker Hill, is pursuing a bachelor’s in speech-language pathology and audiology in the School of Education, Health, and Human Behavior. Junior Alexys Williams, of Godfrey, is studying art in the College of Arts and Sciences.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Niagara Gazette

Wilson soldier awarded Tillman Scholarship

Ashley Love of Wilson has been awarded a 2021 Pat Tillman Foundation scholarship to continue her studies at the University of Buffalo School of Law. Love, a 2005 graduate of Wilson High School, is now the commander of the 107th Communications Flight in the New York Air National Guard based at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station .
#Alpha Lambda Delta#Scholarships#Honor Society#Science And Technology#The Uab Honors College#Uab
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Njus inducted into Kappa Delta Pi honor society

Chandler Njus, of Fredericksburg, was inducted into the Iota Chapter of the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education at Wartburg College on Nov. 8. Kappa Delta Pi was founded by William Bagley, Truman Kelly and Thomas Edgar Musselman in 1911 at the University of Illinois to foster excellence in education and promote fellowship among those dedicated to teaching. The founders chose the name from the Greek words knowledge, duty and power.
FREDERICKSBURG, IA
Renna Media

Linden Freshmen Awarded Scholarships to Study Chinese

Three Linden High School freshmen have been awarded a scholarship to receive additional teaching in Mandarin Chinese throughout this school year. Abigail Armstead, Ashley Agbottah Grubbs, and Trinity Ellis will take part in virtual classes through the Huaxia Chinese School in Edison each Sunday, in which they will learn about language and culture.
LINDEN, NJ
uab.edu

Moore to become associate dean for College of Arts and Sciences

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s College of Arts and Sciences has named John K. Moore, Jr., Ph.D., the new Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs. Moore earned his B.A. in Spanish from Sewanee: The University of the South, MAT in Spanish from Middle Tennessee State University, and Ph.D. in Spanish Literature from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wsu.edu

New scholarship unveiled, ceremony honors Greek leaders

Over 80 Washington State University Greek leaders and chapters were honored last night during the Annual Arete Awards Ceremony in the Compton Union Building. Arete is a Greek word for excellence and moral virtue, and Dan Welter, director of the Center for Fraternity and Sorority Life, said these qualities are well-represented among WSU’s 55 Greek organizations.
PULLMAN, WA
philasun.com

Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists honors the extraordinary at its annual Awards​ ​and​ ​Scholarship​ ​Gala

ABOVE PHOTO: From left: CBS3 news anchor Janelle Burrell, pioneering journalist Trudy Haines, CBS3 President and General Manager Brandin Stewart, PABJ president Ernest Owens, PABJ immediate past president Manuel M. Smith. (Photo by Bill Allen) The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ) honored extraordinary journalism, communications and community standouts at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WALA-TV FOX10

Scholarship awarded in honor of late Robertsdale teacher

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- In February, a well-loved teacher at Robertsdale High passed away, and in his memory, some of his closest friends created the William "Willie" Peck Memorial Scholarship. Chloe Giardina is an 18-year-old beginning her college years at the University of South Alabama. However, back in February, her...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
L.A. Weekly

Honor Society Foundation, Building Lives for A Better Future

“Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.”. When individuals want to study and do not have the means to pursue their dreams, there are people that look out for them. One such individual is Mike Moradian, who helped found the Honor Society Foundation as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the United States to support students who cannot afford education by offering them scholarships and educational programming. Honor Society Foundation focuses on high-achievers that are unable to pay their college and university fees and helps them accomplish their goals. It is not easy helping others if you do not have a kind heart and multifaceted personality. Philanthropy and compassion go hand in hand when helping individuals attain their vision. When individuals decide to pursue education, they tend to have a career in mind, whether a doctor, engineer, writer, or artist. When the Honor Society Foundation offers scholarships, they look at intellect and the confidence with which students present themselves.
CHARITIES
ocj.com

AgCredit Awards $15,000 in Scholarships to Local Students

AgCredit has announced the winners of five $3,000 scholarships awarded through the cooperative’s Joe Leiser Memorial Scholarship program. Leiser served as the first president and chief executive officer of AgCredit, which is one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders, serving farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners. The annual program recognizes dependent family members of AgCredit voting stockholders who are enrolled in an agriculture-related field of study at a post-secondary educational institution. The cooperative has awarded over $138,000 since the scholarship program began in 1989.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

