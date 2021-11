Hawaii Pacific University, or HPU, recently launched its new Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Education. The Center — which is led by economist Gerard Dericks who joined the university's staff last month — will be used to "foster educational leadership through the delivery of economics education and training for students, faculty, and community stakeholders," according to HPU officials. the Center's launch is meant to coincide with Hawaii's Global Entrepreneurship Week, or GEW, which will take place from Nov. 8 to 14, according to previous reporting by Pacific Business News.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO