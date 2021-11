If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Thursday, Nov. 4 continues a concerning trend: No new shows have entered the Top 10 list all week! We're all watching the same shows as we were on Monday, be it You (No. 1), Squid Game (No. 2), Colin in Black & White (No. 3), Maid (No. 4), or any of the others on the list. The good news is change is on the horizon, with Friday's impending releases of new seasons of Narcos: Mexico and Big Mouth.

