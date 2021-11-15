ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How to protect yourself from holiday scams

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eixnm_0cxchHJq00

(WFXR) — With the holiday season upon us, it also means it’s the season for scammers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says thousands of people fall victim to scams every year around the holiday season.

The two biggest scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes. These two scams cost people more than $265 million, according to a report last year from the Internet Crime Complaint Center .

The five trending online holiday scams are phony selling, fake invoices and bank notifications, lookalike pages, ‘your order has been canceled,’ and ‘renew your membership for the purchases you’ve made.’

The FBI released some best practices to help people avoid getting scammed.

Spreading holiday cheer across southwest and central Virginia

Practice Good Cybersecurity Hygiene

The FBI urges you not to click on suspicious links or attachments in emails, websites, or social media. These phishing scams will ask for personal information such as names, passwords, and bank account numbers.

Know who you’re buying from or selling to

When buying from a website, check the URL to make sure it is legit and secure. According to the FBI, the website should have “ https ” in its address. If you do not see that there, don’t enter your information.

Also, make sure you do your research if you are purchasing from a company for the first time:

  • Verify the buyer or seller
  • Check feedback ratings if you are buying from an online marketplace or auction website
  • Avoid sellers who act as authorized dealers or factory representatives
  • Be careful if the seller responds to questions saying they are out of the country on business or a family emergency
  • Stay away from buyers who request their purchase be shipped a certain way to avoid customs or taxes inside another country.
Ultimate guide to holiday events across southwest and central Virginia

Be careful how you pay

When purchasing from a buyer, do not wire money directly. The FBI says you want to avoid using pre-paid gift cards and only use a credit card that you check your statement regularly.

Monitoring the shipping process

When an item is shipped, the FBI recommends you get the tracking numbers and follow the delivery process. If you are selling something, you should be careful if the credit card address does not match the shipping address.

The one golden rule the FBI wants people to follow: “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Comments / 0

