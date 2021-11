It was a crime that shook the community of Lennon, Michigan 24 years ago. On February 27, 1997, the body of 88 y.o. Mary Prieur was found. The elderly widow had been brutally beaten, sexually assaulted, and suffocated. She was discovered in a swampy, wooded area just 150 yards from her home near Lennon Road and E. M-13. For 24 years the case has gone unsolved without answers to why and who was responsible for the horrific crime.

LENNON, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO