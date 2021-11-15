Riverside residents push back on proposed 116-unit Townhouse Development

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Developers are pushing to bring more housing to the City of Riverside by building multi-family units along Glendean Avenue and Clarewood Avenue.

The plan is to rezone approximately 14-acres of land in an R3 zone, which only allows for medium-density residential development to an R4 for multi-family units.

“It would be a quad complex or townhomes with a maximum of 10-units per acre,” said Gary Burkholder, community development director for the City of Riverside.

Many neighbors in the area said they’d like to keep the old village, and old country feels.

“We probably need ranches instead,” said John Wood who lives directly across the street from the proposed development.

“If you wanted to develop 14 houses on 14-acres that would be nice, but with 116 townhouses there’s going to be no place to park, and no infrastructure to support it. It’s also going to increase police and fireman staff in the city, which is going to create more taxes. It just keeps compounding when you look at the details of it all,” he said.

Todd Pultz, owner of Bottom to the Top Investments LLC said he’s looking to make the area more attractive.

“People are moving into Beavercreek, Fairborn and Huber Heights, and a big part of that is because the inventory of houses is very low in Riverside. Specifically in Riverside, there’s not a lot of trendy modern developments like this. That’s what we’re going for, that missing middle class,” Pultz said.

Pultz is a real estate investor who was born and raised, and currently lives in Riverside. He said investing in this community has been a long-term goal.

“I’m making sure that I enhance the community. It’s not just about dollars and cents for me. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to make a profit off of it because that’s what you do when you’re an investor, but I also want it to be something the city can be proud of,” he said.

Carl Williams has been living on Glendean Avenue for nearly 30 years. He said “It’s just too much on this area. I don’t really think the neighbors got the opportunity to expand their yards and everything, which is what I was going with.”

Wood said if the development is approved he’d be forced to move.

“We’ve lived overseas, and lived with neighbors who can shake hands with each other. We’re not going to do that again. We don’t have to. We’d like some peace and quiet,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.