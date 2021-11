Shorter University baseball standout Jacin Bagwell was inducted into the University’s Athletic Hall of Fame during Shorter’s home football game on Saturday, November 6. Shorter University Athletic Director Richard Hendricks said, “We are proud to welcome Jacin Bagwell as the newest member of our Athletic Hall of Fame. He compiled impressive stats throughout his baseball career and has continued to excel on the tennis court. Most importantly, he is a dedicated family man and community leader, who exemplifies the outstanding qualities for which Shorter alumni are known. We are delighted to celebrate his accomplishment.”

