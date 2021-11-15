The News at the Shebeen's Legal Desk Is a Little Bit Good and Mostly Bad

After I shut up the shebeen for the night on Monday, there came a single line in the closing argument for the defense in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial that stopped me cold in the midst of closing the shutters and turning off the vintage "Leinenkugel’s" neon signs on the wall. In support of the notion that Rittenhouse’s killings were "privileged" under Wisconsin law as self-defense, defense attorney Mark Richards made a point to the jury that seemed curious at the time and looks even worse upon reflection. Key to his presentation was that Rittenhouse only fired his AR-15 four times and, as a corollary, that Rittenhouse wasn’t an "active shooter" as the prosecutor claimed, because he only killed two people and he didn't simply open up on the crowds around him. Then, Richards went on:

