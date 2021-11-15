ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The News at the Shebeen's Legal Desk Is a Little Bit Good and Mostly Bad

By Charles P. Pierce
Esquire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, from our legal desk, the good news: Alex Jones is going to be wearing a barrel very soon. From the AP (via NPR):. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies' “failure to produce critical material information that the...

