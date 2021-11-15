ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for Thanksgiving meal sides while staying within a budget? Some ideas for you

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is not far off. Have you made your plans for the feast? The holiday is a time to gather and share good meals with loved ones. Buying all the food and beverages can add up. Prices for many things are...

Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lifehacker

Two Things You Should Never Do While Making Mashed Potatoes

A lot of people like to refer to fall and winter as “soup season,” but I’ve always considered these colder months to be “mashed potato season.” Whether eaten as a (non-negotiable) Thanksgiving side, or as a mid-week meal, few things comfort and satiate quite like a bowl of creamy, smushed spuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allrecipes.com

What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?

Picking the right bedtime snack to nosh on before getting into bed can be difficult. You need one that won't disrupt your sleep cycle or make it harder to power down. A bit of candy or a slice from dessert, for example, might taste great, but chocolate and other sweet foods can stimulate you too close to bedtime. That will make it difficult to get drowsy or to sleep soundly throughout the night.
NUTRITION
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
princesspinkygirl.com

Shepherd’s Pie

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This deliciously simple Shepherd’s Pie, aka Cottage Pie, is a comforting classic casserole of Britain and Ireland done American-style. It is so quick and easy to assemble a mixture of cooked meat and vegetables that’s been simmered in a savory stew, topped with creamy mashed potatoes, and baked until golden brown–it’s a hearty one-dish dinner when you’re in the mood for a meat and potatoes kind of meal.
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Landmark

Thanksgiving meal bags available

HOLDEN — The First Congregational Church of Holden will be giving out Thanksgiving Meals in a Bag. The church will be offering a limited number of Thanksgiving meal bags (one per family), which will each contain:. 12-14 lb. turkey (via gift card redeemable at Big Y Holden) Bag of stuffing.
HOLDEN, MA
TODAY.com

Where to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. And no matter where you stand on the brining issue or the best way to roast a turkey, chances are you have a lot of grocery shopping in store the next few weeks. However, that shopping list is about to get a...
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

What's for dinner tonight? Let's try a one-dish meal packed with all the yummiest ingredients you can find! Food enthusiast and recipe developer Hayley MacLean has crafted this mouthwatering Mexican cornbread casserole recipe, and it's sure to please the whole family. "This dish is a hit because it is full of flavor, is super simple to put together, and is super hearty and filling," MacLean explains of the dish. "One pan of this will feed the whole family with leftovers to spare." We totally second this. Anything to make dinner quick and tasty, we're here for it!
RECIPES
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox11online.com

Tips to cook the perfect turkey

(WLUK) -- If you're the cook on Thanksgiving, now is the time to put your plan in motion. Share a photo or video of your turkey with us here:. Andrea Balitewicz from the Butterball Turkey Talkline offers some tips and tricks to cook the perfect turkey. Before you can cook...
