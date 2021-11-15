WATCH: LA luxury agents on when to walk away

Ever wanted to live in a firehouse without having to actually fight fires? This home, freshly converted from the former Kirkland Fire Station 24, is your chance. The station, originally built in 1993, had been staffed by only volunteer EMTs for years before it shuttered at the beginning of 2012, several months after Kirkland annexed the Finn Hill neighborhood. It merged operations with Station 25 a couple miles down the road, and the building became surplus city property until 2018, when it was sold to a group led by Kekoa Lwin, a real estate investor, agent, and flipper. After spending three years working on it, Team Kekoa put it on the market.

KIRKLAND, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO