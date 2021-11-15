WATCH: LA luxury agents on when to walk away

Van Cleef & Arpels
Diamonds, sapphires, enamel work, white mother-of-pearl, lapis lazuli and onyx are set in 18-karat white and yellow gold to create the sunburst dial of the Lady Arpels Soleil Féerique timepiece; price upon request, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills and vancleefarpels.com.
Jaquet Droz
Plique-à-jour enameling first used 1,500 years ago creates a stained-glass effect on the dial of the Petite Heure Minute Smalta Clara Hummingbird, with an off-center dial in mother-of-pearl and 100 diamonds on the 35mm red-gold case; limited to eight pieces, price upon request, at Feldmar Watch Company, Los Angeles, and jaquet-droz.com.
Piaget
Limited to eight pieces, this...
Comments / 0