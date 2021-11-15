Police Investigate After Man Was Shot And Killed In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police identified the man shot to death at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment Friday night. Investigators said they are now trying to track down a suspect.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Friday night. Police received a shooting call at an apartment complex near Knight Lake Drive and Lyrewood Lane.

When they arrived at the scene, 28-year-old Deontae Kendrick was found dead.

"It appeared there some type of a party going on and it was during this party that an altercation broke out,” Oklahoma City police Master Sergeant Gary Knight said.

One person who lives just across the street from the apartment said he knew Kendrick well. He said they hung out earlier Friday.

The neighbor was home later that night when he noticed several police lights outside.

"I ran across the street. His wife was downstairs crying," the neighbor said. "I said, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘Tae, he's gone.’ She said his body's upstairs on the ground right now."

Investigators said no arrests have been made and they're still unsure how many people were involved.

"At this time, investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened," Knight said. "What led up to this man being shot."

Those close to Kendrick said he was always friendly and hope the person responsible is caught soon.

"I'll tell you he's a good person," one neighbor said. "He always just comes around. Always there when somebody needed him. He's just a nice person. It's a tragedy that this happened."