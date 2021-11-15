ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Chris Christie reveals Melania called him 'every day' while he was battling COVID in the ICU while Trump 'only thought about himself'

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter, Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Report For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Monday Melania Trump called him everyday while he was in an intensive care unit battling COVID-19 to see how he was - while her husband just wanted to know whether he blamed the former president for giving the virus to him.

Christie was hospitalized with COVID-19 a day after Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October last year.

In a new memoir he describes how he was visited by his priest to give him his last rites.

And in a TV appearance to promote the book he described the different telephone manner of the then first couple.

Trump, he said, wanted to know whether Christie was going to blame him for the super spreader event where they both caught the disease.

'And I said, "Well, I won’t because I don’t know if you gave it to me. It could’ve been Hope, it could’ve been Bill, it could’ve been Kellyanne,"' he told ABC's 'The View,' referring to senior White House and campaign officials.

'I don’t know who it was, but what he was most concerned about was that I wasn’t going to blame him.'

But he added that their conversation was quite different from when Melania phoned, saying she 'called me every day that I was in the ICU, first thing in the morning, to see how I was doing. And then would call my wife after that to see if she needed anything.'

He went on to conclude: 'A real contrast between the couple.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzVRl_0cxcf4iO00
Chris Christie on Monday revealed the contrast in telephone manner between Melania Trump and her husband. When he was sick with COVID-19, he said she called every day to see how he was doing and then called his wife to see if there was anything she could do
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7atF_0cxcf4iO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLSzX_0cxcf4iO00
Donald Trump called Chris Christie when they were both in the hospital being treated for coronavirus, asking the former New Jersey governor: 'Are you gonna say you got it from me?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mlx1q_0cxcf4iO00
Christie's book 'Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden' is coming out Tuesday

He offered more details in the book, 'Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.'

'Are you gonna say you got it from me?' Trump asked when calling from Walter Reed Medical Center in October 2020, Christie revealed in his book, according to an excerpt published in The New York Times Monday.

Christie and Trump both came down with coronavirus after the 'superspreader' event in the White House Rose Garden after Amy Coney Barrett was selected to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The reception included some of the biggest names in government at the time and while it was held outside, very few masks were seen being worn.

Several people who attended the event and were seen mingling with Trump also were infected with coronavirus – including Christie.

Christie, who was already in the category of being at higher risk with COVID due to his weight, spent a week in the ICU with a very serious bout of coronavirus.

The book reveals Christie received several other calls while in the hospital from people worried about his health.

Upon his discharge, Christie said he regretted not wearing a mask at the reception for Coney Barrett. He also urged at the time that Americans use protective gear while Trump and allies continued to balk at the health safety recommendations at the onset of the pandemic.

The former Trump ally told Axios on HBO in clips of an interview published Monday that he has not spoken to the former president since before the January 6 Capitol riot.

Christie said he was 'desperate' to reach Trump on the day of the attack and corresponded with Kellyanne Conway to strategize on how to get Trump to denounce the violence.

'I tried to call him… to give him advice on what I thought he needed to be doing to stop the violence,' Christie said during an hour long interview at his home in New Jersey.

'I called Kellyanne Conway first,' he said in reference to the former senior counselor to Trump who had resigned four months prior. 'And I said to her: 'Have you spoken to him?' And she said she had not. And she said: 'I think we both need to call him.' And I said: 'Absolutely.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhtuK_0cxcf4iO00
Christie and Trump were both hospitalized following a 'superspreader' at a White House reception for Amy Coney Barrett on September 26, 2020 (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xxmmk_0cxcf4iO00
Trump delivers a message from Walter Reed Medical Center while being treated for coronavirus. Christie spent a week in the ICU with a case of virus so bad that his priest gave him his late rites

'So I then called the president's secretary,' Christie continued. 'Couldn't get through. I then called his body guy. Didn't pick up. I then called the president's cell phone, and he didn't pick up.'

'I was desperate to try to get in touch with him, because I felt like what was happening was awful and was going to be a stain on his presidency, and I wanted him to be the guy to stand up and stop it,' he said.

Christie added: 'But he didn't take the call, and so I said what I would have said to him privately on the air on ABC.'

The duo were once very close, but Christie fell out of grace with the president after his election loss – even though just months before he was helping Trump prepare for his debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.

The former New Jersey governor, who had a record low approval rating when leaving office, has spoken out against Trump in the last year.

'An election for president was held on November 3, 2020,' Christie writes in his book. 'Joe Biden won. Donald Trump did not.'

During a donor event in Las Vegas earlier this month, Christie urged the Republican Party to move on from Trump and leave behind claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged or stolen by Democrats.

'We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections,' Christie said at the event. 'No matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over.'

Trump released a statement in response to Christie's criticisms bashing his former ally.

Christie reiterated to Axios that the GOP needs to move on from 2020 to win future elections, but said he still considers Trump a friend and would have supported him over Biden.

'If we waste our time as Republicans talking about an election that we lost, we are going to lose future elections,' he said, adding that potential Republican contenders for president in 2024 should not defer to whether Trump is running.

'Those people who say that they will defer to Donald Trump have disqualified themselves from being president,' Christie said. 'You shouldn't defer to anyone if you believe you're the best person.'

Related
HuffingtonPost

Seth Meyers Goes To Town On Chris Christie’s ‘Media Rehabilitation Tour’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is on a “media rehabilitation tour” and Seth Meyers isn’t having it. The “Late Night” host on Wednesday tore into the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump — and the cable news coverage he’s getting for his new book ahead of his possible 2024 run for president.
POLITICS
TheWrap

Nicolle Wallace Shreds Chris Christie for Pleading Ignorance of Fox News’ Role in Spreading Conspiracy Theories

”I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News,“ says MSNBC host. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie met resistance from at least one on-air personality during his media tour to promote his new book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.” NBC News’ Nicolle Wallace said he wasn’t being “intellectually honest” when he failed to go after Fox News in a book ostensibly about the misinformation being given to conservatives.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Chris Christie Explains Why He’ll Run Against Donald Trump With A Dwight Eisenhower Ding

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Monday he’s not afraid to jump into the 2024 presidential race, even if Donald Trump is involved. Christie, during an interview with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, said he was “certainly” considering another run for the White House and said Trump wasn’t exactly Dwight Eisenhower. Other possible GOP candidates have hinted they won’t run if Trump decides to mount a comeback.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mary Trump says her uncle Donald will risk 2024 run despite his ‘humiliating’ 2020 defeat

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has changed her mind about her uncle running for president again – she now believes he could try to regain the White House in 2024. “I thought it was impossible because he got defeated so badly [in 2020]. It was such a humiliating loss that I believed he would never put himself at the risk of suffering that kind of narcissistic injury again,” Ms Trump told The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast. But the Republicans have regained some ground since Mr Trump’s 2020 loss and they could do devastating damage to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#Abc#Republican#The New York Times#Christie And
Fox News

Christie sees mild jabs at Trump as a route to 2024, but he could get pummeled

Chris Christie has edged out onto the tightrope and is struggling to keep his balance. The onetime confidant and supporter of Donald Trump has a new high-wire act, which is maneuvering for another White House run while criticizing the former president — to a point — without alienating his voters. If Christie falls off and face-plants, his 2024 ambitions are probably toast.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Nicolle Wallace to Chris Christie: ‘We’re Going to Have to Agree to Disagree that Republicans Are Worth Rescuing’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace told former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday that they’ll have to “agree to disagree” over whether the Republican Party is worth saving. Returning from a commercial break, Wallace, a former Republican, said on Deadline: White House, “We’re back with former New Jersey Gov....
POLITICS
New Jersey Monthly

What Lane Chris Christie Will Claim If He Runs for President in 2024

If you want to run for president, it helps to have a book. By November of 2022—when the midterm elections will have revealed the political climate, and presidential candidates will have started to line up for 2024—former New Jersey governor Chris Christie will have two. The first, Republican Rescue (Threshold Editions, $28), is out November 16; the second is scheduled for next summer. Christie hasn’t said yet whether he plans another run, but the subtitle of the first book reveals the lane he will claim if he does: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
erienewsnow.com

Chris Christie Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Marriage: Mary Pat (Foster) Christie (1986-present) Education: University of Delaware, B.A., 1984; Seton Hall University, J.D., 1987. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts. While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey, Christie prosecuted more than 130 public...
POLITICS
Decider

Chris Christie Clashes With ‘The View’ Guest Host Tara Setmayer Over Insurrection Response: “You’re Talking About A Republican Party That Doesn’t Exist”

While Christie appeared on the ABC talk show to promote his new book, host Sara Haines asked if he thought former President Donald Trump (Christie’s longtime friend) was responsible for the Capitol riot, and the politician said yes. “You can’t come out as President of the United States and say...
POLITICS
