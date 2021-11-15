ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Proposes to Girlfriend in the Middle of Adele's Star-Studded 'One Night Only' Concert

By IE Staff
insideedition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone remembers the moment they got engaged, but for one lucky couple, around 10 million people will remember their extraordinary engagement. That's because the groom got down on one knee in the middle of Adele's “One Night Only” concert. The show was filmed Oct. 24 at Griffith Observatory in...

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vulture

The Stars Are Out for Adele’s One Night Only CBS Special

Clear your schedule this Sunday night because Oprah has three words for you: “Adele. Music. Adele.” CBS has released the trailer for the pop singer-songwriter’s television concert special, Adele One Night Only, which airs on November 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event is set to feature Adele performing four new songs off 30, her upcoming album, including lead single “Easy on Me,” as well as old hits like “Skyfall” and “Rolling in the Deep,” all under the stars at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory. And for the stars, too, with everyone from James Corden to Tyler Perry to Lizzo. (“You’re trying to outshine me, babes!” Adele declares to her fellow pop star at one point.) “It will look really elegant,” Adele says teasingly to Oprah, “and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes. Like, sort of whiplash.” In other words, exactly what we’ve missed from Adele Adkins — and what we hope we’ll get more of come November 19, when the performer releases 30, her first album in six years.
MUSIC
Parade

Which A-Listers Were in the Audience for Adele's One Night Only Concert Special in Hollywood? Here Are the Stars We've Seen!

Stars, they’re just like us—obsessed with Adele! During the Adele One Night Only special, which aired Sunday, Nov. 14 on CBS, fans who watched from home got caught up spotting all the stars who came out on the night the “Easy on Me” singer filmed the concert portion of the TV event in late October at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
newyorkupstate.com

Syracuse University grad gets engaged during Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ TV concert

A Syracuse University alumnus just pulled off an unforgettable surprise proposal with help from one of the world’s biggest music superstars. Quentin Brunson, who graduated from SU in 2013, proposed to his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, during the “Adele One Night Only” TV concert on Sunday night. Adele told the star-studded audience that Brunson planned a surprise that Mann thought was to celebrate her landing her first big catering job.
SYRACUSE, NY
Collider

'Adele One Night Only': New Clip Shows Adele Take the Stage at Primetime Concert Special

Calling us from the other side, Paramount+ has released a new teaser for their upcoming concert experience, Adele One Night Only, which will premiere on CBS Sunday, November 14, at 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/8:00-10:00 p.m. PT and will also be made available live and on-demand on the streaming platform. The previously recorded event will take place in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park Observatory and will also include an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the talk show host’s legendary rose garden. The meeting will mark the first time the groundbreaking artist has given a televised conversationally heavy interview as she discusses her new album, the stories behind her songs, life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, weight loss, and parenting her son.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Adele Helped Orchestrate a Surprise Proposal During Sunday's Celebrity-Studded Concert

Adele is currently promoting her new album, titled "30," but she took a moment to help mark a special moment for one couple during her two-hour CBS special that aired on Sunday evening. The singer told the crowd that she was helping Quentin Brunson, a TV and film producer, propose to his girlfriend of over seven years, vegan chef Ashleigh Mann, during her intimate concert, which was attended by Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Gabrielle Union (amongst other A-listers!). To help pull off the surprise, Adele told the crowd to be extremely quiet—"If you make a noise, I'm gonna kill ya," she hushed, footage of the moment shows—before the lights went low and Brunson brought out Mann in a blindfold.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Lizzo
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
POPSUGAR

Adele's One Night Only Concert Was Made Even More Emotional by This Special Guest

On Sunday night, Adele opened up about many parts of her life during an interview with Oprah Winfrey for her One Night Only special on CBS, including the way her 9-year-old son, Angelo, has had an impact on her music. She also gave a phenomenal concert as part of the special, performing a mix of her biggest hits and new songs off her upcoming album, which she dedicated to Angelo. This actually marked the first time Angelo saw his mom perform live, Adele revealed to the audience.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele One Night Only: Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and more among star-studded guests

A crowd of A-listers gathered to listen to Adele sing for the two-hour special Adele One Night Only.The programme aired on Sunday (14 November) in the US. It had been pre-recorded in Los Angeles and included both a concert portion and an interview of Adele by Oprah Winfrey, with parts of the conversation airing between songs.In the audience was Lizzo, who got a personal shoutout from Adele. “You think you can outshine me, babes?” Adele playfully asked Lizzo from the stage, before praising her outfit for the evening.Also spotted in the crowd were Melissa McCarthy, who looked visibly emotional...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Found: The Hidden Message In Adele's 'One Night Only' Looks

One part concert, one part vulnerable sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, “Adele: One Night Only” marked the start of a new chapter for the British singer. The special aired on Nov. 14 — five days before her next studio album, 30, is set to drop — and allowed fans to catch up with Adele, both in terms of her personal life and the newfound perspective they’ll discover in her upcoming music. Furthermore, Adele's outfits from her “One Night Only” special were incredibly symbolic and contained relevant messaging that seemed to follow the same emotional thread of the televised special.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Adele: One Night Only Concert: Which Performances Were Your Favorite?

CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday offered everyone a front row seat to one helluva Adele concert. Which of the Adele: One Night Only performances were your favorite? And which of her new songs tops your play list? Marking the British Grammy winner’s first primetime concert since 2015’s Adele: Live in New York City, which aired on NBC, CBS’ One Night Only was held at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, offering a picturesque panorama to accompany the oft-soaring tunes. The audience members on hand for the very special concert included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tyler Perry, James Corden,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The Night#Cbs#Paramount
BlackAmericaWeb

Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Performance Shines Light On Black Love With Epic Proposal Assist

During the CBS special Adele One Night Only on Sunday, the 15-time Grammy-winning singer returned to the stage for the first time in more than four years for a concert in front of some of her famous friends, and also sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview discussing topics from her weight loss to her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lizzo and Oprah sing along to Adele’s ‘Hello’ at star-studded concert

A crowd of A-listers gathered to listen to Adele sing for the two-hour special, Adele One Night Only, which aired in the US yesterday (14 November).The programme had been pre-recorded in Los Angeles and included both a concert portion and an interview of Adele by Winfrey, with parts of the conversation airing between songs.Oprah was in the audience for the concert segment, as was Lizzo. The pair were later both seen singing along to Adele’s “Hello” – you can watch the moment in the video above.Also spotted in the crowd were Melissa McCarthy, who looked visibly emotional at the...
MUSIC
E! News

Adele's One Night Only: A Breakdown of Every Must-See Moment

Watch: Necessary Realness: Adele Rings in Sad Girl Winter. It was Adele's big night—and the music was just the tip of the emotional iceberg. After years of waiting, fans were finally back in Adele's orbit on Sunday, Nov. 14 as she performed some of her new music for the first time ahead of the release of her highly anticipated album, 30. Appearing atop Mount Hollywood with the iconic Griffith Observatory behind her, it was a fitting spot for one of the biggest stars of our time to make her return to the stage. In front of a sea of celebrity guests, she serenaded the crowd—and fans watching around the world—with the best of her discography, including signature songs like "When We Were Young," "Hello" and "Someone Like You."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Adele Releases New Album ’30’

A new album from Adele has arrived. The British singer released her anticipated fourth album 30, which she has described as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.” For 30, which was delayed due to the pandemic, the Grammy-winning singer reunites with 25 co-writers and producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Shellback, with Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson among album collaborators. The new release follows the singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki — with whom she shares her 9-year-old son Angelo — and centers on the aftermath and moving on throughout the 12 songs. When announcing the album on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy