Did “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin Know He Was Seeing His Final Days Before His Death?

I remember hearing a story about Ronnie Van Zant, lead singer from Lynyrd Skynyrd, and how he told everybody that he knew he wasn’t going to live to see age 30.

Sure enough, he passed away in that fateful plane crash at age 29.

I guess some people have that sixth sense, and they just know when their time will come to an end.

So was Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter, one of those people who knew that he was seeing his last days?

His buddy, and producer of The Crocodile Hunter, John Stainton may think so.

He recently joined the “I’ve Got News For You” podcast, where he and Andrew Bucklow talked about Irwin’s final days while filming the 2007 documentary Ocean’s Deadliest.

Stainton noted that something felt off about Irwin, especially after a cryptic speech he gave to his crew while filming.

Stainton noted it was “very, very weird.”

He weighed in on Irwin’s last shoot at Australia’s Batt Reef:

“A couple days before we started the show, he made a little speech to all the crew that were up there catching crocs for his research trip– which I joined at the end with our crew.

He was sort of thanking them all for being who they were and for helping him. It was like a finale speech.”

Irwin was killed by a stingray barb just a few days later on September 4, 2006.

Was it the fact that he knew that there was always a chance that he wouldn’t make it out of the shoot, considering how many dangerous close encounters he had in his career?

Did he have a sixth sense?

I guess we’ll never know.