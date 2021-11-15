ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSIGHT: US infrastructure bill to boost spending on chemicals and plastics by $45.8bn

NEW YORK (ICIS)--The $1tr US infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden into law on Monday will boost spending on chemicals and plastics by around $45.8bn over the next decade, while also giving a boost to decarbonisation and clean hydrogen development. “The infrastructure bill provides for higher spending on...

