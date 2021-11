Defending her honor. Jen Shah emphatically denied Meredith Marks‘ claim that one of her assistants stole a handbag from her Utah boutique. “If that’s the truth, bitch, call the police,” the reality star star, 48, said during the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after show on Sunday, November 14. “Call 9-1-1. If someone stole from you, call 9-1-1. Or, if you think [it’s] someone on my team, why wouldn’t you call me? Why wouldn’t you call me? Because it’s bulls–t. We literally were in there to support your little 200-square-foot swap meet.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO