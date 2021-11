For over forty years, Rastelli’s has become more than just a butcher shop. This New Jersey-based, family business has grown into a premium network of sourcing partners, while at the same time becoming a pioneer in food safety and distribution. They run their business with four main values in mind: sustainability, quality, trust and partnership. Rastelli’s only pairs themselves with farmers and fishermen who practice the highest levels of sustainable sourcing, and they carry out their butchering and processing in a state-of-the-art facility. All of the unique standards that they uphold directly translate over to their unmatchable selection of high quality meats and seafood.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO