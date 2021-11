November is upon us, and harvest is wrapping up! Time is running out to enter the 2021 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest. The NSP Yield Contest offers you the opportunity to showcase your sorghum crop, competing with farmers across the Sorghum Belt. Winners are recognized at Commodity Classic, scheduled to be held in New Orleans in 2022! Entries must be submitted 10 days prior to harvest, and all forms are due by Dec. 1. Visit SorghumGrowers.com/yieldcontest to enter and view the official rules of the 2021 contest!

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO