Family upset 13-year-old murder suspect not charged as an adult

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The mother of Noah Sisung says she’s upset one of her son’s suspected murderers won’t be charged as an adult.

Sisung was shot and killed on Pennsylvania Ave. near Kendon Dr. on October 22nd of this year .

Police and prosecutors say a 13-year-old is one of the two people responsible for Sisung’s death. The suspect faces charges of open murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

Noah’s mother is calling on Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon to charge the 13-year-old as an adult and not a juvenile.

Siemon sent a statement to 6 News writing in part:

“ There are legal means to transfer (waive) a juvenile to adult court in Michigan. In a few, limited circumstances, I have agreed to pursue this option, never for a juvenile as young as this one. The seriousness of the criminal act is one consideration, however, the most important aspects are to determine if the juvenile so lacks amenability to treatment in the juvenile system that there simply are no meaningful options to be explored in the juvenile system. I do not find that to be the case here.” Ingham County Prosecutor, Carol Siemon

The 13-year-old is being held at a juvenile facility, and his next court date is set for Dec. 2.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in the homicide and re-released pictures of that person. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (7867).

This is the second suspect police are looking for.

They can also call Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823 or Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847.

