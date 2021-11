Britney Spears' conservatorship is finally coming to an end. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced the termination of the conservatorship on Friday, Nov. 12. Both the conservatorship of the estate and person are ending. Britney did not attend the hearing, where E! News was present. The move comes weeks after Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, reiterated in an Oct. 28 court filing that "the time has come for Ms. Spears's freedom." "Ms. Spears has made her wishes known about ending the conservatorship she has endured for so long and she has pleaded with the Court to 'let her have her life back,' without an evaluation, recently...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO