Up until #BeatFSU week, the Gators were the team to beat in the state. Granted, this was more due to the poor play of their in-state peers than their actual talent. Miami claimed the number one spot after stringing together a three-game winning streak, but lost a devastating game in Tallahassee this past Saturday. The game appeared to be the last nail in the coffin for Miami’s athletic director, Blake James, who is parting ways with the Canes.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO