Celtics' Josh Richardson: Available Monday

DALLAS — With a tie game, a turned-off shot clock, and the Dallas Mavericks holding possession of the basketball ... Luka Doncic had the Boston Celtics right where he wanted them. Doncic attacked an open gap on the left side of the floor to get to his step-back from beyond...
After leaving the Celtics’ win Thursday night against the Miami Heat in the third quarter, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of Boston’s next game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Josh Richardson status remains unknown. While leading the Celtics in scoring during their best game of the season, Brown...
MIAMI — The Celtics will be without one veteran for their 7:30 p.m. Thursday game against the Heat, but that could mean more minutes for their burgeoning young players. Boston coach Ime Udoka confirmed pregame that Josh Richardson is out because of a left foot contusion, which he suffered in Wednesday’s win over Orlando.
DALLAS — The absence of Jaylen Brown due to a hamstring injury will open the door for more young Celtics to contribute off the bench in the coming days, particularly with Dennis Schroder being inserted into the starting five in Brown’s place. Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford both scored in...
The Boston Celtics announced who will start in place of the injured Jaylen Brown against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night, as well as the return of another player to the lineup. Dennis Schroder will get the start for Brown alongside Marcus Smart in the backcourt, with Jayson Tatum and Al...
BOSTON — A lot has happened in the nine days since Marcus Smart made some pointed comments about the lack of passing from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Boston reportedly had a team meeting which wasn’t particularly productive among the players involved. Brown, Tatum and Brad Stevens also acknowledged they weren’t thrilled with Smart’s critiques becoming public in the wake of a disappointing home loss against the Bulls.
"The Raptors are one of the hardest playing teams in the NBA," Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson said. "Scottie Barnes is blessed with a talent that everybody's not blessed with. He plays with a crazy high motor. He definitely is their engine and Fred, he's the head of the snake. I think they're doing a good job of just getting their hierarchy and everybody's falling in line. They're definitely taking steps in the right direction."
I guess the Celtics only wanted to travel to Cleveland once since their second game there this season comes just two days after their first. Boston blew a 19 point lead on Saturday night and struggled mightily during the minutes that the lone big man Ime Udoka played, Robert Williams, was on the floor. Good news is that Udoka will likely have a key Celtic back tonight in Al Horford for the rematch vs the Cavs.
The Golden State Warriors were a dynasty in the mid-2010s era of basketball, and their duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the sport, changing the way the game was played. In recent years though, Klay Thompson has had two serious injuries, first to his ACL in 2019, and...
The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is placed under heavy scrutiny after his name got involved in a serious allegation stemming from a report by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. In the said report, Sarver was painted in a horrible light, no thanks to accusations of racism and misogyny. Among those who shared...
Walker (rest) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. Walker rested in the first half of the back-to-back set Sunday, but he'll return to the court against Philadelphia. Across his last five appearances, the 31-year-old has averaged 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.4 minutes per game.
New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) is available for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Noel was questionable heading into tonight's game as he deals with soreness in his lower back, but he's healthy enough to suit up for the Knicks in what should be a contested battle with the Joel Embiid-less 76ers.
