Celtics' Josh Richardson: Available Monday

 3 days ago

Richardson (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, John...

NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown, Josh Richardson Status Vs. Mavericks

After leaving the Celtics’ win Thursday night against the Miami Heat in the third quarter, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of Boston’s next game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Josh Richardson status remains unknown. While leading the Celtics in scoring during their best game of the season, Brown...
Josh Richardson
NBC Sports

Schroder to start, Richardson back for Celtics vs. Mavericks

The Boston Celtics announced who will start in place of the injured Jaylen Brown against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night, as well as the return of another player to the lineup. Dennis Schroder will get the start for Brown alongside Marcus Smart in the backcourt, with Jayson Tatum and Al...
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart passes on addressing critical comments fallout for Celtics, Josh Richardson getting comfortable

BOSTON — A lot has happened in the nine days since Marcus Smart made some pointed comments about the lack of passing from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Boston reportedly had a team meeting which wasn’t particularly productive among the players involved. Brown, Tatum and Brad Stevens also acknowledged they weren’t thrilled with Smart’s critiques becoming public in the wake of a disappointing home loss against the Bulls.
AllRaptors

Watch: Josh Richardson Praises Raptors, Calls Scottie Barnes a Special Talent

"The Raptors are one of the hardest playing teams in the NBA," Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson said. "Scottie Barnes is blessed with a talent that everybody's not blessed with. He plays with a crazy high motor. He definitely is their engine and Fred, he's the head of the snake. I think they're doing a good job of just getting their hierarchy and everybody's falling in line. They're definitely taking steps in the right direction."
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown will remain OUT tonight, Al Horford and Josh Richardson likely to return

I guess the Celtics only wanted to travel to Cleveland once since their second game there this season comes just two days after their first. Boston blew a 19 point lead on Saturday night and struggled mightily during the minutes that the lone big man Ime Udoka played, Robert Williams, was on the floor. Good news is that Udoka will likely have a key Celtic back tonight in Al Horford for the rematch vs the Cavs.
