Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Totals eight tackles

Wagner had eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 17-0 loss at Green Bay. Wagner...

Thursday Round-Up: Bobby Wagner Discusses Seahawks' Defensive Turnaround On "The Richard Sherman Podcast"

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's out there today — Thursday, November 4 — about your Seattle Seahawks. Now in his tenth season in the NFL, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner continues to add to what is already a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. Heading into the season, Pro Football Focus ranked Wagner as the number one linebacker in the NFL, and the six-time first-team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and two-time NFL tackles leader has backed it up so far. Through eight games, Wagner leads the league in tackles with 93, including a career-best 20 tackle effort in Week 2 against the Titans.
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner is nearing a staggering 10th season of 100 tackles. He says there's still 'so much more growth' to come.

Nov. 11—RENTON — Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner says there's one big key to achieving consistency — overcoming boredom. In his line of work, the requirements of the season can at times seem like a drudge. Early-morning film sessions followed by midday walk-throughs followed by afternoon practices. And even in...
Ultra-consistent Bobby Wagner, invoking Kobe Bryant, closes in on yet another Seahawks 100

Bobby Wagner was doing what he does just about every day. He was learning more of what made Kobe Bryant legendary. Wagner is a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan. The Seahawks’ All-Pro linebacker grew up in Ontario, California. That was 41 miles east on the 10 Freeway from Staples Center, the arena where Bryant played as an iconic NBA champion with the Lakers beginning when Wagner was 9 years old..
Bobby Wagner likens DK Metcalf’s ejection, emotion to Richard Sherman’s of Seahawks past

DK Metcalf had just stomped off Lambeau Field, ejected from the Seahawks’ most recent game because he got in a fight. Team captain Bobby Wagner walked over to the Metcalf at the edge of the sideline. Wagner was the first one to approach and talk to Metcalf since the wide receiver had yanked the face masks of two Packers following a play late in garbage time of Seattle’s 17-0 loss at Green Bay.
Wagner hands VCU setback

In warmups, before Saturday’s meeting between VCU and Wagner at the Siegel Center, the Seahawks got chirpy as they worked their way into a pregame shooting line. They excited each other and raised the volume inside a still mostly empty arena. The Rams responded, getting vocal, too. But Wagner’s energy...
