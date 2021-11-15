Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Totals eight tackles

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's out there today — Thursday, November 4 — about your Seattle Seahawks. Now in his tenth season in the NFL, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner continues to add to what is already a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. Heading into the season, Pro Football Focus ranked Wagner as the number one linebacker in the NFL, and the six-time first-team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and two-time NFL tackles leader has backed it up so far. Through eight games, Wagner leads the league in tackles with 93, including a career-best 20 tackle effort in Week 2 against the Titans.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO