Magic's Jalen Suggs: Out with sprained ankle

 3 days ago

Suggs (ankle) will not play Monday against the Hawks. The rookie went through shootaround in...

'It's just a matter of time': Magic confident shots will fall for Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs has struggled to shoot the ball this season, but the team is confident the shots will begin to fall for the fifth pick. The shooting struggles continued Friday for Suggs as the Magic lost to the San Antonio Spurs, 102-89. Suggs finished the contest with 12 points, three assists, two blocked shots and one rebound in 27 minutes. He shot just 4-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range.
Orlando Magic: Jalen Suggs was always going to struggle

If you are a fan of the Orlando Magic, then this season has gone as expected so far, but with a few surprises thrown in for good measure. The team is losing more than they are winning, but the right young players are improving their game and showing that they can be long-term solutions for the franchise.
Jalen Suggs Doesn't Return for Magic vs. Wizards Because of Ankle Injury

The Orlando Magic announced that rookie guard Jalen Suggs suffered a right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of his team's 104-92 loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Suggs had eight points in 24 minutes before exiting with 11:27 left in regulation. Cole Anthony subbed in for Suggs. The...
Jalen Suggs
Terrence Ross
Gary Harris
Magic's Gary Harris: Starting in place of Suggs

Harris will get the start Monday against Atlanta in place of Jalen Suggs (ankle). With Suggs nursing an ankle sprain, Harris will move into the lineup for his first start of the season. He's been holding down a regular role of roughly 20 minutes off the bench on most nights, but thus far Harris hasn't been nearly impactful enough to warrant fantasy attention in season-long formats. With an increased workload on tap, he may be worth a dart in DFS contests Monday, but he doesn't carry a ton of upside.
Magic rookie Jalen Suggs will start on Wednesday vs. Knicks

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday on the road against the New York Knicks, head coach Jamahl Mosley said. Suggs did not play on Monday as the Magic began a five-game road trip versus the Atlanta Hawks due to a sprained right ankle. He had participated in shootaround on Monday morning but the team ultimately opted to hold him out.
Jalen Suggs shows up with confidence on big stage for Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs has repeated the same message as questions about his early struggles continue to mount. He is staying confident and he is getting that reminder and faith from his teammates. He praised the organization for staying behind him as he figures things out in the league. Still, some sharp...
