Magic's Jalen Suggs: Out with sprained ankle

Https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1457739132973817864. Lawrence suffered an ankle sprain Sunday vs. the Bills, but it seems as though he avoided a serious injury. He briefly left the game after being helped off the field by two trainers, but he was able to return. He wasn’t particularly impressive in that contest, finishing with just 118 passing yards and zero touchdowns, but the Jaguars still pulled off one of the most stunning upsets of the season. They entered that game as greater than 14-point underdogs, but they were able to secure a 9-6 victory. Lawrence will likely be limited at practice this week, but he’s not expected to miss any game time.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO