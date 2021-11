The Seahawks defense has done a total 180 since the start of the season. During the first month of games, Seattle arguably had the worst unit in the NFL and was on pace to be the worst of all time in terms of yardage allowed. However, over the last four/five games, the unit has developed into one of the league’s best. Their run defense and coverage in particular have improved by leaps and bounds.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO