He may not look the same wearing a No. 14 jersey, but Mark Ingram is thriving in his second stint (and third jersey number) with the New Orleans Saints. The Titans ultimately won the Week 10 matchup in Tennessee, but Ingram had a great game with Alvin Kamara missing the contest, rushing for 47 yards on 14 carries and 61 yards on four receptions. In the process, Ingram surpassed Deuce McAllister as the Saints all-time leading rusher.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO