Why We Need More Prison Sims Like The Escapists

Saying that the movies of today have a very uptight feel to them is the kind of over-generalization I don’t like to point out, but when it comes to mentioning movies like Dazed and Confused, which was a pleasing swirl of stereotypes and emotions that come together to form what a lot of people think of as the high school experience, it’s fair to say that things have changed quite a bit. And keep in mind, this movie was released back in the early 90s when things were definitely changing and the whole vibe was one that a lot of people were still trying to figure out. The movie Dazed and Confused had plenty of moments that a lot of people today might look at and call controversial or downright wrong, but one thing that’s become insanely irritating when it comes to movies and the views that people express about them is that many folks either fail or don’t want to take into account that the eras being represented in these types of movies depict a very different time when things weren’t the way they know them to be now.

9 DAYS AGO