Second of five escaped prisoners captured in south Georgia

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The second of five prisoners who escaped a jail in south Georgia late Friday has been arrested, state police said Monday.

Lewis Wendell Evans III, 22, who was jailed on a charge of obstructing an officer, was arrested late Sunday in Warner Robbins, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on social media.

Tyree Jackson, 27, who was charged with vehicle break-ins, also was arrested on Sunday.

The two were among five people who escaped from the Pulaski County Jail, authorities said. The men took car keys and fled after two guards were attacked, the sheriff said.

The escapees still on the loose include Tyree Williams Jr., 33, charged with felony murder; Dennis Penix Jr., 28, who is accused of killing two men in 2017 in a drug deal gone bad; and Brandon Pooler, 24, who was charged with child cruelty.