Mock Draft: Andrew Booth Jr. No. 12 To Falcons

 5 days ago

Brady Quinn, Danny Kanell and...

FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake extending quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons front office has made their share of head-scratching moves over the last half-decade. Perhaps none more confusing than signing Matt Ryan to an extension that makes it impossible to part ways with the quarterback before the end of next season. While Atlanta could opt to go the...
NFL
FanSided

Which draft picks are the Falcons getting for Julio Jones?

The news that Julio Jones wanted to leave the Atlanta Falcons forced the fans to ask some uncomfortable questions about just how bleak the team’s future looked. Here was a player who had been synonymous with the Falcons, made some of the biggest plays in the team’s history, and looked like a leader both on and off the field. And he wanted no part of the franchise, mainly due to disbelief that the team could win.
NFL
CBS Boston

J.C. Jackson’s Bold Statement On Patriots’ Defense And Other Leftover Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — J.C. Jackson doesn’t want to brag or boast. Buuuuttttttttt, the fourth-year cornerback/full-time interception machine had something to say after Thursday night’s win. “I don’t want to brag too much but … I feel like we’ve got one of the best defenses in the league right now,” Jackson said. Toward the end of his brief session with the media, he added a bit of a warning shot to the rest of the league. “This is a big game, defense played outstanding. Like, I can’t even describe … but, we gotta keep it up,” Jackson said. “It’s gonna get scary....
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft November 11

The 2021 football season is about to be underway. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft November 11. 1. Detroit Lions- Kavon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Ducks. The Lions might be looking for a quarterback of the future, but there...
NFL
insidethestar.com

Draft Kings Showdown Slate: Cowboys vs. Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are coming to town this Sunday and I’m sure everyone remembers last season’s game against this Falcons squad. The Dallas Cowboys overcame a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit and came out on top 40-39. Behind all the late-game heroics for the Cowboys and mistakes for the Falcons was fantasy...
NFL
NBC Sports

Falcons place Josh Andrews on COVID-19 list

The Falcons will be without one of their backup offensive linemen for Thursday’s game against the Patriots. Josh Andrews has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Atlanta announced on Tuesday. It’s currently unclear if Andrews tested positive for the virus or if he’s a close contact of someone who has....
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots’ Defense Dominates Falcons In 25-0 Victory

BOSTON (CBS) — In a game that was dominated by the New England defense, the Patriots capped a decisive win over the Falcons in appropriate fashion: a pick-six by linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy intercepted backup quarterback Josh Rosen in the final minutes, returning it 35 yards for a defensive touchdown to give the Patriots a 25-0 victory — stretching their winning streak to five games. Nick Folk was 4-for-4 on field goals, successfully hitting kicks from 32 yards, 44 yards, 53 yards and 33 yards out. He did miss the PAT after Van Noy’s touchdown. Mac Jones completed 21 of his 25...
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Cody Carpentier’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

The PlayerProfiler and RotoUnderworld maestro of opportunities, head game analyst, and head NFL draft analyst Cody Carpentier is back with the 1.0 version of his 2022 NFL Mock Draft. In 2021, Cody predicted 8 of 32 picks in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and looks to return and improve even more in 2022. Look for more Mock Drafts in the Dynasty Deluxe section under NFL Draft Index. Aside from NFL Mock Draft Data, you can find 2022 Rookie Mock Draft ADP (SuperFlex and 1QB) as well as Dynasty Mock Draft ADP (SuperFlex and 1QB), a Dynasty League Trade Finder App, Rankings, Trade Analyzer, and the Brand New Dynasty Dominator Reloaded.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Mock Draft: Filling Out A Struggling Roster

After an embarrassing 43-3 loss to the Cowboys last Sunday, Atlanta Falcons fans are keeping an eye on the 2022 NFL Draft. It has been an interesting season thus far for the Atlanta Falcons as they sit at 4-5 through 10 weeks. With the current state of the NFC being five very good teams and two of the wild card spots that are kind of up for grabs, they aren’t out of the playoff race, however with how they’ve looked this season it’s obvious this team is far from a super bowl contender.
NFL
