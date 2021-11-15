Mock Draft: Andrew Booth Jr. No. 12 To Falcons

After an embarrassing 43-3 loss to the Cowboys last Sunday, Atlanta Falcons fans are keeping an eye on the 2022 NFL Draft. It has been an interesting season thus far for the Atlanta Falcons as they sit at 4-5 through 10 weeks. With the current state of the NFC being five very good teams and two of the wild card spots that are kind of up for grabs, they aren’t out of the playoff race, however with how they’ve looked this season it’s obvious this team is far from a super bowl contender.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO