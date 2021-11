This exclusive classic Ferrari is number 23 of only 40 ever made. The iconic Ferrari 250 was designed as a series of sports car and grand touring cars, which were made in the early 1960s through to the mid 1960s. It was this line that would really propel the nameplate forward as it was the most successful model of the brand’s early line. The GT cars were successful on both the road and at the track, and examples like this 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series I By Pinin Farina are highly collectible, and can be yours very soon.

